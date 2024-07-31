WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hezbollah confirms Israeli strike in Beirut assassinates senior commander
The group says that its leader Hassan Nasrallah, will make an address on the occasion of Fuad Shukr's funeral.
Hezbollah confirms Israeli strike in Beirut assassinates senior commander
Earlier on Wednesday, Hezbollah confirmed Shukr was inside the targeted building but said his fate was still unknown. / Photo: AP
July 31, 2024

Hezbollah has confirmed that Israel assassinated Fuad Shukr, a top commander, after a strike in Beirut.

The Lebanese group's announcement on Wednesday came after an overnight Israeli strike in Tehran that assassinated Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The group said earlier that Shukr was in the building during the attack on Tuesday, and they were searching for him in the rubble to determine his fate.

Israel said late on Tuesday that it had assassinated Shukr, who it said blamed for the weekend rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 youths.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said at least five civilians — two children and three women — died in the Israeli strike in a busy neighbourhood where Hezbollah has political and security operations.

The two sides have exchanged near-daily strikes for the past 10 months against the backdrop of Israel's war in Gaza, but they have previously kept the conflict at a low level that was unlikely to escalate into full-on war.

RelatedLebanon to file complaint against Israel at UNSC over Beirut air strike

Israeli enemy to 'pay a price'

Lebanon's public health ministry said Tuesday's strike in a southern suburb of Beirut wounded 74 people, some of them seriously.

The wounded were taken to nearby hospitals. Bahman Hospital near the site of the blast called for blood donations.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that the strike was carried out with a drone that launched three rockets.

“The Israeli enemy has committed a great stupid act in size, timing and circumstances by targeting an entirely civilian area,” Hezbollah official Ali Ammar told Al Manar TV.

"The Israeli enemy will pay a price for this sooner or later.”

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the Israeli attack, saying it hit a few meters from one of the largest hospitals in the capital.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not immediately release a statement, but minutes after the strike sent a photo of the prime minister with his national security adviser and other officials.

The airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik — a crowded urban neighborhood where Hezbollah has political and security operations but which is also full of small shops and apartment buildings — damaged several buildings.

The strike hit an apartment building near to a hospital, collapsing half of the targeted building and severely damaging one next to it. The hospital sustained minor damages, while the surrounding streets were littered with debris and broken glass.

Paramedics could be seen carrying several wounded people out of the damaged buildings.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us