WORLD
2 MIN READ
Maduro says 'will not accept' opposition trying to 'usurp the presidency'
Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro says he has won the election, while the opposition makes the same claim, rallying for Edmundo Gonzales Urrutia.
Maduro says 'will not accept' opposition trying to 'usurp the presidency'
President Nicolas Maduro speaks to supporters during a government rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, August 3, 2024. / Photo: AP
August 4, 2024

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said his country would not accept opposition attempts to "usurp the presidency".

"We will not accept" the opposition's claims of victory and moves to "usurp the presidency of the Republic again", Maduro declared at a rally on Saturday, referring to some countries having declared Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia the rightful winner.

Meanwhile, thousands gathered across Venezuela, including in the capital Caracas where Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado thrilled supporters with a surprise appearance in a truck bearing a banner reading "Venezuela has won!"

Machado, who spent much of the week in hiding, had backed the candidacy of Gonzalez Urrutia after she herself was banned from running.

Following the July 28 presidential vote, the South American country's electoral council declared Maduro the winner with 51.2 percent of votes cast.

Elvis Amoroso, president of the CNE electoral body loyal, said that 44.2 percent of the vote had gone to opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

But Gonzalez Urrutia's supporters say he won 67 percent of the July 28 vote.

RelatedVenezuela's Maduro wins re-election with 51.2% of vote: electoral council
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us