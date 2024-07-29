WORLD
1 MIN READ
Venezuela's Maduro wins re-election with 51.2% of vote: electoral council
Maduro secures a third six-year term in the South American country.
Venezuela's Maduro wins re-election with 51.2% of vote: electoral council
People walk past an election poster depicting President Nicolas Maduro during the presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela July 28, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
July 29, 2024

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has won re-election to a third six-year term with 51.2 percent of votes cast, the electoral council has announced.

Elvis Amoroso, president of the CNE electoral body loyal to the government, told reporters 44.2 percent of the vote had gone to opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia who had been leading in polls.

Reacting to the electoral council's announcement, Venezuela's opposition coalition rejected the election victory claimed by President Maduro, saying it had garnered 70 percent of the vote, not 44 percent as reported by the authority.

"We want to say to all of Venezuela and the world that Venezuela has a new president-elect and it is (candidate) Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia," opposition leader Maria Corina Machado told journalists, adding: "We won."

This is a developing story.

RelatedWhy the election in Venezuela matters to the world
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us