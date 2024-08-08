TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
'Flying animals' adorn Cappadocia's sky
Over 60 figured hot air balloons, including designs like a frog, elephant, turtle, and windmill, took off from the Goreme district of Nevsehir as the city kicked off international festival.
'Flying animals' adorn Cappadocia's sky
The festival's daily balloon flights will continue until August 11, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience the magic of Cappadocia from the air. / Photo: AA
August 8, 2024

The sky over Türkiye’s fairy-tale-like destination of Cappadocia has come alive with a vibrant display of hot air balloons as part of the Culture Road Festival, which started on Thursday.

The festival, organised by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, showcases a spectacular array of figurative hot air balloons floating above the region's iconic fairy chimneys.

Festival-goers from more than a dozen countries, including Austria, Azerbaijan, Brazil, England, the Netherlands and Switzerland, have gathered to watch the spectacle.

Over 60 figured balloons, including designs like frog, elephant, turtle, rocket, heart, wolf, and windmill, took off from the Goreme district of Nevsehir, and flew over the valleys for approximately 45 minutes.

More than half a million tourists went on balloon tours last year, and that number is expected to surge 30 percent this year, officials say.

RelatedInternational chefs delight tourists in Türkiye's gem Cappadocia

"Cappadocia is the global center for hot air ballooning, with 150 balloons flying daily in a festival-like atmosphere," says Mehmet Halis Aydogan, president of the Anatolian Hot Air Balloon Operators Association, adding the city will soon host the largest such festival in the world.

The festival's daily balloon flights will continue until August 11.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us