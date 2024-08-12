CULTURE
Banksy reveals rhino art in new animal-themed collection across London
The elusive graffiti artist has been posting the new work on his Instagram account every day.
A person takes a photo of a new artwork by the British artist Banksy in Charlton, London, Britain, August 12, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
August 12, 2024

Street artist Banksy has unveiled a new mural of a rhinoceros that looks like it is climbing on top of a car in London — the eighth animal-themed artwork he has posted in the past week in a collection that includes elephants, a goat, a wolf, pelicans and more.

The elusive graffiti artist, who has never confirmed his full identity, has been posting the new work on his Instagram account every day since last Monday.

The latest piece in Charlton, southeast London, features a rhino on a wall and gives the impression the animal is mounting a broken-down car parked in front of the building.

On Sunday, the artist claimed another artwork depicting piranhas which appeared on a police box near the Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, in London.

RelatedBanksy's anti-war street art stolen in south London, suspect arrested

A small crowd of people flocked to the fish tank-themed artwork Monday, taking photos and selfies as workmen placed barriers around it. A spokesman for the City of London Corporation said it was looking at options to preserve it.

Other pieces unveiled last week included pelicans that appeared on the side of a fish shop in Walthamstow, east London, and a silhouette of a howling wolf that was painted on a satellite dish on a garage roof in south London.

The wolf design was seen taken down by men who carried it off on the same day it was revealed. It is not immediately clear who removed the satellite dish.

Banksy began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists.

His work has sold for millions of dollars at auction, and past murals on outdoor sites have often been stolen or removed by building owners soon after going up.

SOURCE:AP
