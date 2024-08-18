Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has prevented the completion of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner-hostage swap proposal by setting new conditions during the negotiations on Thursday and Friday in Doha, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas said.

"The new proposal meets Netanyahu's conditions and aligns with them, particularly his refusal of a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and his insistence on continuing the occupation of the Netzarim Junction (which separates the north and south of the Gaza Strip), the Rafah crossing, and the Philadelphi Corridor (in the south)," Hamas said in a statement.

"He also set new conditions in the hostage swap file and retracted from other terms, which obstructs the completion of the deal."

Following the recent round of negotiations in Doha, Hamas confirmed "once again that Netanyahu is still putting obstacles in the way of reaching an agreement, setting new conditions and demands to sabotage the mediators' efforts and prolong the war."

The movement emphasised its commitment to what it agreed upon on July 2, based on the proposal backed by US President Joe Biden and the UN Security Council resolution.

It called on the mediators "to fulfill their responsibilities and compel the occupation (Israeli) to implement what has been agreed upon".

Ceasefire talks in Doha concluded on Friday after presenting "a proposal that narrows the gaps" between Israel and Hamas that is consistent with the principles set out by Biden on May 31.

Biden said in May that Israel presented a three-phase deal that would end hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal enclave. The plan includes a ceasefire, a prisoner-hostage exchange and the reconstruction of Gaza.

But the plan was thrown into disarray last month when Israel assassinated Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh while he was in Tehran for the Iranian president's inauguration.

Biden said the apparent assassination had "not helped" ceasefire efforts, and the talks were driven into a deep freeze. That killing came just hours after Israel assassinated a top Hezbollah commander in a strike in Beirut.

Israeli PM Netanyahu has also been scuttling any efforts towards a ceasefire. Netanyahu's critics say he is dragging out the war for his own political survival.

His far-right coalition partners have time and again pledged to topple the government if he agrees to a ceasefire, which could trigger elections that might oust him from power.