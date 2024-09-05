TÜRKİYE
Türkiye and Kosovo aim to strengthen ties with Turkish FM's visit
Hakan Fidan is expected to meet Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti.
Fidan is expected to emphasise Türkiye's expectations for Kosovo to strengthen its cooperation.
September 5, 2024

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is going on an official visit to Kosovo following an invitation from Deputy Prime Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz.

Diplomatic sources have confirmed that the visit scheduled for September 6 aims to strengthen and further deepen the already robust relations between Türkiye and Kosovo.

Fidan will meet Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani, Prime Minister Albin Kurti, and Major General Ozkan Ulutas of NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR).

The discussions will cover various aspects of bilateral relations, regional issues, and security matters, with a particular focus on combating FETO, the terrorist group behind the 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye.

Fidan is expected to emphasise Türkiye's expectations for Kosovo to strengthen its cooperation.

There will also be efforts to address challenges faced by Turkish companies in Kosovo, and the first meeting of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) is planned, which aims to enhance economic cooperation.

The Turkish top diplomat is expected to visit Prizren and Mamusa, areas with a significant Turkish population, and meet Fikrim Damka, the leader of the Turkish Democratic Party of Kosovo, and other members of the Turkish community.

Defence efforts

Türkiye was among the first countries to recognise Kosovo after it declared independence in 2008.

In 2023, the trade volume between the two countries reached $723 million, with Türkiye exporting $703 million of goods to Kosovo.

Türkiye is also one of the largest investors in Kosovo, with approximately $554 million in investments, providing jobs for nearly 10,000 Kosovo citizens through Turkish companies.

Türkiye is a key partner in Kosovo's defence efforts, contributing around 400 Turkish Armed Forces personnel to NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR).

Turkish troops took command of KFOR in October 2023 for a one-year term. Ankara supports the Kosovo Security Force with training and defence industry products.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
