WORLD
2 MIN READ
Polls show tight US presidential race between Trump and Harris
Latest polls show a close race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, with Trump having a slight lead as both candidates are gearing up for their crucial debate on September 10.
Polls show tight US presidential race between Trump and Harris
The first debate on Sept. 10 will be crucial for both presidential candidates. / Photo: AP
September 9, 2024

With the US presidential election just two months away, recent polls reveal a tight race between Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump and Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.

A survey conducted by The New York Times and Siena College shows Trump with a narrow lead at 48 percent, just one percentage point ahead of Harris.

However, when averaging polls conducted across the nation, Harris has edged ahead with 49 percent, giving her a 2-point lead over Trump.

The poll results highlight the competitive nature of the race as the candidates prepare for their first televised debate on September 10.

RelatedTrump, Harris locked in high-stakes duel across 6 swing states — poll

Trump-Harris debate

The debate, set to take place at ABC News’ studios in New York, will be a crucial moment for both candidates as they vie for voters' support ahead of the November 5 election.

Nearly 30 percent of the respondents admitted they were not well-informed about Harris's political stance, indicating potential challenges for the Democratic candidate in solidifying her platform with the electorate.

On the other hand, a majority of voters believe they have a clear understanding of Trump's political views.

As the election approaches, both candidates are expected to intensify their campaigns, focusing on key battleground states and undecided voters who could swing the outcome of the race.

RelatedTrump slams Harris in fiery first outdoor rally after assassination bid
SOURCE:AA
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us