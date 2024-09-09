WORLD
German police rely on racial markers not behaviour during patrols: study
The study by Mediendienst Integration comes amid concerns among activists about increasing racism in Germany and the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
Activists and some politicians have long accused the police of not doing enough. / Photo: AA Archive
September 9, 2024

German police practices foster systemic discrimination, with officers routinely engaging in racial profiling and relying on ethnic stereotypes, according to a study published on Monday by an online portal that tracks data on immigration and asylum.

In routine police work, ethnic minorities, especially those perceived as migrants, are disproportionately targeted in patrols, risk assessments and police interactions, the study, conducted in Germany's western state of Lower Saxony, showed.

There was no immediate response from the interior ministry to the study.

The findings indicate that officers often rely on racial markers rather than behaviour when conducting proactive patrols.

Individuals perceived as "Black Africans" or "Albanians" are often associated with drug crimes, leading to heightened police attention, it added.

Groups such as southern Europeans, Russians, and so-called "clan" members are labelled as more violent or uncooperative, the study found, prompting an exaggerated police response.

The research, conducted by two professors at the Lower Saxony Police Academy, also showed that officers often assume hostility or disrespect from young men of Arab or Turkish descent as well as politically left-leaning individuals, resulting in harsher treatment.

Such assumptions lead to over-policing, with a larger force deployed for situations involving these groups, irrespective of the actual threat level, in addition to reinforcing negative perceptions o f these groups as threats to public safety.

Language barriers were found to exacerbate discrimination. Police tend to prematurely end interviews with non-German speakers due to time constraints and lack of adequate translation services, leading to incomplete investigations and insufficient victim support.

Activists and some politicians have long accused the police of not doing enough to unearth potentially violent nationalists in their ranks, a sensitive issue in Germany where awareness of Nazi atrocities before and during World War Two is strong.

In 2020, 29 police officers were suspended for sharing pictures of Adolf Hitler and doctored images of refugees in gas chambers in private chats.

SOURCE:Reuters
