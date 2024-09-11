BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Spanish PM urges EU to 'reconsider' heavy tariffs on Chinese electric cars
Pedro Sanchez has called for a re-evaluation of the EU’s plan to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, warning of potential trade war risks.
Spanish PM urges EU to 'reconsider' heavy tariffs on Chinese electric cars
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pushes for compromise between EU and China on electric vehicle tariffs. / Photo: Reuters
September 11, 2024

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday the European Union should "reconsider" a plan to impose tariffs of up to 36 percent on Chinese electric cars.

The European Commission, which oversees the bloc's trade policy, announced last month that it planned to levy five-year import duties of up to 36 percent on electric vehicles imported from China.

The following day, Beijing said it would launch a probe into EU subsidies of some dairy products exported to China.

"I have to be blunt and frank with you that we need to reconsider all of us, not only member states but also the Commission, our decision towards this," Sanchez told journalists in the economic powerhouse city of Shanghai. Sanchez is in China on an official visit.

"As I said before, we don't need another war, in this case a trade war," he added.

"I think that we need to build bridges between the European Union and China and from Spain.

"What we'll do is to be constructive, and to try to find a solution, a compromise between China and the European Commission."

RelatedEU tariffs on Chinese EVs unlikely to disrupt market — Fitch

Chinese subsidies

Sanchez's visit has seen him meet top officials including President Xi Jinping and call for "dialogue and cooperation" with the world's second-largest economy.

The trip comes amid mounting trade tensions between the European Union and China, primarily over Beijing's subsidies for its electric vehicle sector.

In June, China launched an anti-dumping investigation into pork imports from the bloc in response to an application submitted by a local trade grouping on behalf of domestic producers.

The Iberian nation is the European Union's largest exporter of pork products to China, selling more than 560,000 tonnes last year totalling 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), according to industry body Interporc.

RelatedChina says it has right to file WTO suit over EU tariffs on electric cars
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us