Suat Eygi, father of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed by Israeli soldiers, has expressed his disappointment at the US government's tolerance of arbitrary killings.

"I was very happy to learn that our state is pursuing the arbitrary murder and opening an investigation, and I hope we expect the same from the American government," Eygi said.

Eygi, who lives in the US, met with his relatives and friends at his father's house in Altinkum neighbourhood of Didim district of Aydin and accepted condolences.

Eygi stated that Aysenur was a wonderful person and said: "Aysenur was sensitive to human rights, nature and everything. She travelled to Brazil, Australia, Mexico for nature, and all over the world for people, wherever there was a need... Aysenur was a special person."

"America is usually quick to respond to injustices or killings that affect its citizens in any country. But when it comes to Israel, there seems to be an effort to avoid the issue. But I want to believe that the US will listen to the conscience of its people," he further commented.

"She pursued her ideals"

"Ayse was just 10 months old when we moved to America, where she grew up, studied, and became a citizen. As such, the American government bears a responsibility as well, and I hope it will demonstrate the same level of sensitivity."

He also reflected on Aysenur’s dedication, explaining that she had been a human rights advocate since childhood.

Eygi described how, despite a good education in the US and the opportunity to live a comfortable life, she chose to pursue her ideals and leave everything behind to go to the Middle East, demonstrating her strong idealism.

Eygi explained that the funeral will first be held in Istanbul tomorrow morning, then proceed to Izmir, and the burial will be on Saturday.

Eygi said that although President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tried to contact him, he was unable to speak to him. He said he was too sad to talk to anyone on the first day he heard about the murder.

Investigation launched by Türkiye

Türkiye has initiated an investigation into the killing of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi by Israeli soldiers, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced on Thursday.

Tunc said that Türkiye could not remain silent over the killing of its citizen in an "unlawful terrorist attack by Israeli attackers," adding that the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched a probe under domestic law.

The investigation was opened under crimes committed against Turkish citizens in a foreign country.

Individuals implicated will face charges of “premeditated murder” categorized under “crimes against humanity.”

Türkiye will additionally seek international arrest warrants via a red notice, calling for the apprehension of those accountable.