Turkish intelligence has captured a man accused of planning and supplying weapons for the January attack, claimed by the terrorist group Daesh, on Istanbul’s Santa Maria Italian Church.

Viskhan Soltamatiov, a Daesh member, was apprehended through a joint operation involving Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Security Directorate General, security sources reported on Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Soltamatiov has been identified as a key figure linked to the Daesh affiliate in Afghanistan’s Khorasan Province, the sources added.

Saturday's operation highlights Türkiye’s continued efforts to combat terrorism and reinforce security at home and abroad.

The armed assault on January 28 took place during Sunday services at Santa Maria Church in the Buyukdere neighbourhood, located in Istanbul’s Sariyer district. It resulted in the death of 52-year-old Tuncer Murat Cihan.