TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intel captures man accused of Santa Maria Church attack
Daesh member Viskhan Soltamatiov, accused of planning the January 28 attack on the Italian church in Istanbul, is apprehended in a joint operation.
Turkish intel captures man accused of Santa Maria Church attack
The attack, which took place during Sunday services, resulted in the death of 52-year-old Tuncer Murat Cihan. / Photo: AA Archive
September 14, 2024

Turkish intelligence has captured a man accused of planning and supplying weapons for the January attack, claimed by the terrorist group Daesh, on Istanbul’s Santa Maria Italian Church.

Viskhan Soltamatiov, a Daesh member, was apprehended through a joint operation involving Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Security Directorate General, security sources reported on Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Soltamatiov has been identified as a key figure linked to the Daesh affiliate in Afghanistan’s Khorasan Province, the sources added.

Saturday's operation highlights Türkiye’s continued efforts to combat terrorism and reinforce security at home and abroad.

The armed assault on January 28 took place during Sunday services at Santa Maria Church in the Buyukdere neighbourhood, located in Istanbul’s Sariyer district. It resulted in the death of 52-year-old Tuncer Murat Cihan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us