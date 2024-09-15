Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended heartfelt wishes for Mawlid al-Nabawi, the birth of Prophet Muhammad, expressing hope that it brings peace and blessings not only to Muslims but to all of humanity.

"On this special occasion marking the Prophet's birth, I pay tribute to our beloved Prophet Muhammad, our guide and leader, with profound reverence and respect," he wrote on social media on Saturday.

"I pray that the night of Mawlid brings goodness and blessings to both Muslims and the entire world."

Muslims across the world celebrate Mawlid al-Nabawi on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, with the day varying from country to country, according to the lunar calendar.

During the commemoration, Muslims engage in many celebrations, including Quran recitation, prayers, attending lectures about the prophet's life and teachings, gatherings and food sharing.

The day is a public holiday in several Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Egypt, UAE and some parts of India.