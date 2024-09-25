TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's ties with Sudan are developing day by day: Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan, who is in New York for the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, continues his busy schedule at the Turkish House.
During the meeting on Wednesday, the two discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues. / Others
September 25, 2024

"Türkiye's ties with Sudan are developing day by day and solidarity between both countries will continue to grow stronger," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his meeting with the Chairman of Sovereignty Council of Sudan Abdel Fattah al Burhan, at the Turkish House.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the two discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

Also on Tuesday, during his speech at the annual UN General Assembly, Erdogan said "The ongoing conflict in Sudan must end as soon as possible and we must intensify our efforts to achieve this goal."

Dire situation in Sudan

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

At least 12,260 people have been killed and more than 33,000 injured in the conflict that started in April 2023, according to UN figures. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said as the situation continues to deteriorate across Sudan, women, children, and entire families are being forced to flee, leaving everything behind. OCHA reported that Sudan is currently facing the "worst food insecurity in 20 years."

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reported that since the war began in Sudan in April 2023, over 7.7 million people have been internally displaced.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
