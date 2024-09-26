Thursday, September 26, 2024

1849 GMT –– Lebanon has said that the death toll from Israeli assaults across the country hit 1,540 since last October.

The country's Disaster Risk Management Unit said in a report the number injured stands at 5,410 and "the number of displaced individuals registered in approved shelters had risen to 77,100 by Wednesday afternoon."

The report said shelters in public facilities have increased to 565, including public schools, educational complexes, vocational institutes and agricultural centres.

It noted that thousands more have travelled by air or crossed Lebanese territory to Syria, and the agency estimated that the actual number far exceeds the official count.

1807 GMT –– Tel Aviv-Beirut ceasefire call was coordinated with Israel: US

The White House said that an all-out war between Israel and Lebanon is not the answer, a day after the US and its allies called for a temporary ceasefire in a joint statement, which it said was coordinated with Israel.

"We and our allies partners don't believe in all-out war. That's the answer here. That's not we want to see," said spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre during a press briefing.

Late Wednesday, the US, EU, and nine other nations called on Israel and Hezbollah to agree to a 21-day ceasefire amid an escalation in their cross-border warfare.

Jean-Pierre said the call for the temporary truce aimed to open up space to achieve a deal for civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes and securely. "And I would add that the statement was indeed coordinated with the Israeli side," said the spokesperson.

1804 GMT –– 'No alternative to UNRWA': UN chief urges world leaders to support agency

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders to increase support for the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), which provides essential services to nearly 6 million people.

A high-level meeting, co-organised by Jordan and Sweden, in support of UNRWA was held on the margins of the UN General Assembly meetings in New York where Guterres described the situation in Gaza as "beyond imagination."

"We have failed the people of Gaza. They are in a living hell that somehow gets even worse by the day," he said.

He emphasised that "there is no alternative to UNRWA” and urged all UN member states to "work on all fronts to intensify support for the agency’s vital mission."

1738 GMT –– Egypt backs regional initiatives for de-escalation

Egypt said it supports all initiatives to achieve a comprehensive de-escalation in the region, stressing that the key to peace lies in halting Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry statement came after joint declarations from the US, Western and Arab nations, excluding Egypt, that supported a temporary 21-day ceasefire along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Egypt warned that “Israeli actions and violations are pushing the Middle East towards uncontrollable chaos and confrontation, endangering the region’s populations,” after an escalation of Israeli attacks on Lebanon, including strikes in Beirut, and Tel Aviv’s assault against Gaza.

The statement reaffirmed “Egypt’s commitment to working with regional and international partners to contain the escalating conflict,” and urged “an immediate, comprehensive, and permanent ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon.”

1727 GMT –– Erodgan condemns Israeli premier's presence at UN, urges action against Tel Aviv

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s presence at the United Nations General Assembly, which he considered a "shame.”

"It is truly a source of shame that a criminal (Netanyahu), who committed genocide in Palestine, can take his place under the roof of the UN. This is a betrayal of the memories of the babies, children, mothers, fathers, UN officials, journalists, and many others who have been brutally murdered," Erdogan told reporters on Wednesday at the Turkish House in New York.

"The UN General Assembly will either treat the murderer (Netanyahu) as he deserves or this shameful situation will go down in UN history as a black mark," he added.

1644 GMT –– Another full-scale war could be 'devastating' for both Israel, Lebanon, warns US defence chief

The United States defence chief said the situation in Lebanon and northern Israel is "deeply troubling," warning that another full-scale war could be "devastating" for both countries.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his British and Australian counterparts in London, Lloyd Austin said that almost a year later, tens of thousands of Israeli and Lebanese civilians still cannot safely return home.

"We now face the risk of an all-out war, another full-scale war would could be devastating for both Israel and Lebanon," he warned.

Austin said a diplomatic solution is "the only way" to ensure that displaced civilians on both sides of the border can finally go back home.

1607 GMT –– Yemen Houthis 'will not hesitate' to support Hezbollah: leader

The leader of Yemen's Houthis said the Iran-backed group "will not hesitate to support Lebanon and Hezbollah" as cross-border fire between the Lebanese group and Israel intensifies.

In a televised address, Abdul Malik al Houthi condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon, saying they aim to block Hezbollah, also backed by Iran, from "supporting Gaza and the Palestinian people".

1520 GMT –– At least 2 killed in Israeli strike targeting Hezbollah commander in Beirut suburb

At least two people were killed and 15 others injured in an Israeli air strike targeting a Hezbollah commander in the southern suburb of Beirut, the Lebanese Health Ministry and Israeli army said.

Lebanon's state news agency NNA said three missiles were fired into a residential apartment in a 10-story building in the Qaem neighborhood in the capital Beirut.

The Israeli army confirmed that the strike targeted Mohammed Hussein Sarour, who it said was the head of Hezbollah's aerial force unit.

There was no immediate comment yet from Hezbollah on the Israeli strike.

1516 GMT –– Israeli air strike hits school in Gaza, killing 11

An Israeli air strike hit a school sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians in northern Gaza, killing at least 11 people and wounding 22, including women and children, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military confirmed it struck the school in the Jabalia refugee camp, saying it was targeting Hamas members inside who were planning attacks on Israeli troops.

1501 GMT –– Israel secures $8.7B US aid package

Israel said it had secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the United States to support its ongoing military efforts and to maintain a qualitative military edge in the region.

The package includes $3.5 billion for essential wartime procurement, which has already been received and earmarked for critical military purchases, and $5.2 billion designated for air defence systems including the Iron Dome anti-missile system, David's Sling and an advanced laser system.

The aid announcement came after negotiations at the Pentagon between Eyal Zamir, the director general of Israel's defence ministry, and US defence officials, including acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory, Israel's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"This substantial investment will significantly strengthen critical systems such as Iron Dome and David's Sling while supporting the continued development of an advanced high-powered laser defence system currently in its later stages of development," it said.

1446 GMT –– Palestine urges world to stop Israeli 'madness' in Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged the United Nations General Assembly to stop Israel's war in Gaza, saying Israel had almost entirely destroyed Gaza and it was no longer fit for life.

"This madness cannot continue. The entire world is responsible for what is happening to our people," he told the 193-member General Assembly

Abbas also added that Israel, which refuses to implement UN resolutions is not worthy of membership in the organisation.

1444 GMT –– Ben-Gvir threatens to withdraw from Israeli government

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened to withdraw from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition if he agreed to a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Ben-Gvir told Netanyahu that his Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) Party “will not vote with the coalition if the government agrees to a temporary cease-fire with Hezbollah,” Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

The extremist minister also threatened during a party meeting “to leave the government if the ceasefire was permanent.”

"We will not abandon the residents of the north. Every day that this cease-fire is in effect and Israel does not fight in the north – Otzma Yehudit is not committed to the coalition," Ben-Gvir said.

1235 GMT –– Death toll from Israeli assault on Gaza tops 41,500 – ministry

At least 41,534 Palestinians have been killed and 96,092 wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7th, according to the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave.

1216 GMT –– Indonesian president condemns Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Indonesia's president has condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanon and called on the world and the UN to act promptly to prevent more casualties, according to local media.

"We ask nations of the world and the UN to respond promptly to prevent more victims of the Israeli attack," state-run Antara News quoted Joko Widodo as saying. He also directed the foreign minister to repatriate Indonesian nationals from Lebanon.

1156 GMT –– World wants ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border: Blinken

Countries around the world, including leading Arab nations, those in the G7 and the European Union, want a halt to hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah along Israel's northern border with Lebanon, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Asked about Israel's rejection of a US-backed Lebanon ceasefire proposal, Blinken told MSNBC: "The world is speaking clearly for virtually all of the key countries in Europe and in the region on the need for the ceasefire."

He added that he would be meeting with Israeli officials in New York later.

1142 GMT –– UK premier, Palestinian president calls for immediate ceasefire

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met to discuss the escalating crisis in Gaza, stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire.

"We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a surge in humanitarian aid getting in," they agreed on Wednesday, acknowledging the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to an official UK statement.

Speaking on the sidelines of this week’s UN General Assembly, Starmer expressed deep concern over the human cost of the Gaza conflict, saying "the loss of civilian life has been intolerable," with over 41,534 people killed over the last year, according to official figures.

Both leaders also strongly condemned rising violence from illegal Israeli settlers and the expansion of their settlements in the West Bank.

1133 GMT –– India asks citizens to leave Lebanon amid Israeli attacks

India has asked its nationals to leave Lebanon over Israeli attacks, according to a fresh travel advisory.

"In view of the recent developments and escalations in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice," the Indian Embassy in Lebanon's capital Beirut said in a statement.

It also said all Indian nationals in Lebanon are strongly advised to leave Lebanon.

"Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut ..," it added.

1054 GMT –– Israel army hits Hezbollah infrastructure on Syria-Lebanon border

The Israeli military said that its fighter jets struck infrastructure on the Syria-Lebanon border used by Hezbollah, as cross-border attacks continued amid calls for a ceasefire.

"A short while ago, (Israeli air force) fighter jets struck infrastructure along the Syria-Lebanon border used by Hezbollah to transfer weapons from Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, which the terrorist organisation used against Israeli civilians," a military statement said.

0947 GMT ––Israeli foreign minister rejects Lebanon ceasefire proposal

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz rejected proposals from the United States and France calling for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had not responded but told the army to keep up its operation.

"There will be no ceasefire in the north," Katz said on the social media platform X. "We will continue to fight against the Hezbollah terrorist organization with all our strength until victory and the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes."

Netanyahu, who left Israel to address the United Nations, issued a statement that said he had ordered the military to keep fighting with full force, in accordance with operational plans.

"This is an American-French proposal that the Prime Minister has not even responded to," his office said in a statement.

0906 GMT –– Hezbollah's ceasefire conditions

TRT World's correspondent reporting from Lebanon:

"For the Lebanese government, the ceasefire proposal is seen as an acceptable proposal. But of course, we know that it is really not the Lebanese government that matters here.

What matters here is what the Hezbollah has repeatedly said - the group only stop attacks if there is a ceasefire in Gaza.

A week ago, the Secretary General of Hezbollah (Hassan Nasrallah) said that despite the heavy blows in the walkie-talkie and pager attacks, they would continue their support front and that they would continue, in his words, supporting the people of Gaza and the people of Palestine.

And Hezbollah has since issued a statement saying that the fighting here in Lebanon is no longer just about the Palestinians, but it is about the defence of Lebanon.

So it would be difficult to imagine particularly at this moment in time when we’re talking not only about a ceasefire in Gaza, but also the defence of the palace, the defence of the Lebanese state.

Let’s also remember that this is not the first time that American and French mediators have attempted to find a resolution between Israel and Hezbollah. They have failed several times before.

And that is again because Hezbollah has stuck to this point that it is unwilling to halt its attacks unless there is a ceasefire in Gaza, and this time around also, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be any different for the group."

0844 GMT — Iraqi group's drone hits Israel's Eilat port

The British security firm Ambrey said that one of two drones launched by an Iraqi militia on Wednesday had hit Israel's port of Eilat, reportedly causing damage and injuring two people.

0807 GMT — Israel far-right minister rejects Lebanon ceasefire, calls for 'crushing' Hezbollah

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich rejected a proposal for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon and called for the "crushing" of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

The call for a three-week ceasefire came hours after Israeli army chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi on Wednesday told soldiers to prepare for a possible ground offensive against Hezbollah.

Smotrich, a key member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government, opposed the proposal, insisting that continuing the war against Hezbollah was the only way forward.

"The campaign in the north should end with a single result: crushing Hezbollah and elimination of its ability to harm the residents of the north," Smotrich said on X.

"The enemy must not be given time to recover from the heavy blows it has suffered and reorganise itself to continue the war after 21 days," he said. "Hezbollah's surrender or war — this is the only way to bring back the residents and security to the north and the country."

0756 GMT — Israel still bombing Lebanon as ceasefire remains elusive

Despite an international call for a temporary cease fire between Israel and Hezbollah, the Israeli army said it struck some 75 targets in Lebanon overnight

A military statement said warplanes hit what it called Hezbollah weapons depots, rocket launchers, and other military infrastructure and buildings used by members of the Lebanese group

The army vowed that it would continue air strikes in Lebanon to destroy what it called Hezbollah capabilities.

The attacks came despite a call late Wednesday by the US, EU, and nine other nations for Israel and Hezbollah to agree to a 21-day cease-fire to "provide space for diplomacy".

0752 GMT — Israeli strike kills 23 Syrians in Lebanese town Younine

At least 23 people, all of them Syrian and most of them women or children, were killed in Israeli strike on a three-storey building in the Lebanese town of Younine late on Wednesday, Mayor Ali Qusas told Reuters.

Qusas said another eight people were wounded.

0631 GMT — Lebanese PM believes ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah possible

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has expressed hope that a cease fire could be reached soon to end fighting between Israel and Hezbollah that has shaken his country and raised fears of a ground invasion.

The United States, France and several allies called for an immediate 21-day cease fire across the Israel-Lebanon border while also expressing support for a cease fire in Gaza following intense discussions at the United Nations on Wednesday.

Mikati welcomed the call for a truce but said the key to its implementation is whether Israel, which has been moving troops closer to Lebanon, is committed to enforcing international resolutions.

Asked if a cease fire could be secured soon, Mikati said: "Hopefully, yes."

0552 GMT — Lebanon truce may take effect in 'few hours': Israeli media

A cease fire between Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah could come into effect in few hours, Israel's Channel 13 reported.

This morning, senior United States officials, quoted by the British network Sky News, expressed optimism, stating they expect a ceasefire to "take effect within hours".

0508 GMT — Pro-Palestinian activists in Belgium demand cancellation of 'twinning' with Israel

Pro-Palestinian activists in Belgium are working to remove the status of the Brussels municipality of Ixelles and city of Antwerp as "twin cities" with the Israeli town of Megiddo.​​​​​​​

Belgian citizen Malika Hamri, the pioneer of the initiative, told Anadolu that protests have been held in front of the Ixelles municipal building since June demanding the termination of the twin city relationship established in 2012 between the municipality and Megiddo.

Hamri, who is of Moroccan origin, said that since the outbreak of Israel's war in Gaza on October 7 last year, they have been organising various support events for Palestinians.

0350 GMT — UN chief criticises divided Security Council for failure of leadership to end wars, calls for unity

The United Nations chief sharply criticised the powerful but deeply divided Security Council at a high-level meeting for a failure of leadership to end wars in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and beyond.

"Peace demands action. And peace demands leadership," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the 15-member council charged with ensuring international peace and security.

"Instead, we're seeing deepening geopolitical divisions and mistrust."

He pointed to repeated violations of the UN Charter and international law, conflicts multiplying and becoming more deadly, and civilians paying the steepest price.

0142 GMT —US, EU, Arab states call for 'temporary ceasefire' in Lebanon

The United States, European Union and several Arab nations issued a joint call for a "temporary ceasefire" in Lebanon after Israeli strikes threatened to tip the Middle East into all-out war.

"We, therefore, have worked together in recent days on a joint call for a temporary ceasefire to give diplomacy a chance to succeed and avoid further escalations across the border," US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron said in a joint statement.

"The statement we have negotiated is now endorsed by the United States, Australia, Canada, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar."

2027 GMT — Turkish president slams Western silence on Gaza genocide

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised the West for silence in the face of Israel's war on besieged Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since October 7.

"Unfortunately, many Western countries remain silent in the face of Israel, and they never took a stance against Israel," Erdogan told US-based NBC News.

"Among the NATO allies, unfortunately, there are many countries that side with Israel. We are currently in the United States right now, and the United States is actually one of them," he said.

Erdogan said US President Joe Biden criticises Israel on one hand, but provides Israel with weapons, ammunition and has dispatched an aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean in support of Tel Aviv.

1919 GMT — Macron says Israel cannot expand its war to Lebanon 'without consequence'

The French president has said that Israel cannot expand its war to Lebanon "without consequence", urging all parties to de-escalate the situation.

"Israel cannot, without consequence, just expand its operations to Lebanon. France demands that everyone respect their obligations along the Blue Line," Emmanuel Macron said in his address to the UN General Assembly.

Macron said that France will take steps to ensure that a diplomatic voice can be heard, as it's "indispensable" for protecting civilians and preventing the conflict from spreading across the region.

"There cannot be a war in Lebanon," he said. "This is why we urge Israel to cease this escalation in Lebanon and to Hezbollah to cease the missile launch to Israel."

2039 GMT — Lula condemns Israeli 'genocide' against Palestinians

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has highlighted the severity of the situation in Palestine and Lebanon, and urged countries with influence on Israel to get it to end the "genocide" against Palestinians.

The Brazilian president noted that the death toll in Lebanon after Israeli attacks is the "largest number of a death toll since the civil war" that took place in that country from 1975-1990, as responded to a question by Anadolu on the situation in Lebanon and the possibility of an arms embargo on Israel as a result of its actions in the region.

Noting that women and children are among civilian casualties in Lebanon, da Silva stated that approximately 10,000 people have also been displaced

Noting the judicial process underway at the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, da Silva noted that the premier failed to comply with UN decisions despite the UN Security Council's adoption of a resolution for a ceasefire.

2033 GMT — Italy, Belgium urge nationals to leave Lebanon

Italy and Belgium have advised their nationals in Lebanon to leave the country amid escalating security concerns in the region.

Speaking at the European People's Party (EPP) meeting in Naples, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said: "We have always advised Italians working in Lebanon to leave as soon as possible. There are still flights from Beirut to the West, so we recommend they leave now."

He noted that about 300 Italians are in Lebanon for work, while 3,000 are dual nationals.

Tajani noted that 1,000 Italian soldiers are part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon mission, and efforts are being made to ensure their safety.

Belgium's Foreign Ministry also urged its citizens to leave Lebanon "as soon as possible."

The ministry warned that the security situation "could worsen further," according to Belgium's official agency, Belga.

2018 GMT — Egypt urges its nationals to avoid travel to Lebanon amid rising tensions

Egypt advised its nationals to avoid traveling to Lebanon, citing Israeli military strikes.

"Given the rapidly evolving situation in Lebanon and the intensifying military operations along the Israeli-Lebanese border, we urge Egyptians to avoid traveling to Lebanon unless absolutely necessary," according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

It urged nationals in Lebanon to exercise caution, avoid conflict zones, follow instructions by Lebanese authorities and stay in contact with the Egyptian Embassy in Beirut.

