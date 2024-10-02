WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bloodbath continues in Gaza as Israel kills dozens in overnight carnage
According to medics, at least 65 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids and bombardment across Gaza as Tehran launched a salvo of ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv.
Bloodbath continues in Gaza as Israel kills dozens in overnight carnage
Israeli tanks carried out a raid on several areas in eastern and central Khan Younis in southern Gaza. / Photo: AA
October 2, 2024

Israeli military strikes across Gaza have killed at least 65 Palestinians overnight, including in a school sheltering displaced families, medics said, as Israeli tanks advanced in areas of Khan Younis in the south of the enclave.

Israeli tanks carried out a raid on several areas in eastern and central Khan Younis in southern Gaza, before partially retreating, leaving at least 40 people killed and dozens wounded, according to the official Voice of Palestine radio.

In Gaza City, at least 22 Palestinians were killed, the medics said.

One Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City killed 17 people, while another hit the Amal Orphan Society, which also houses displaced persons, killing at least five others, the medics said.

Later on Wednesday, an Israeli strike on a school sheltering Palestinian displaced families in Nuseirat in central Gaza killed three people and wounded 15, medics said.

The escalation came after Iran launched a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for Israel's offensives in Gaza, Lebanon and assassinations.

Palestinians in Gaza, locked in nearly a year of war with Israel, celebrated as they watched dozens of rockets en route to Israel.

Some of those rockets fell in the Palestinian enclave after being intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defences, but caused no human losses, witnesses said.

RelatedAmerican doctor calls for action after witnessing war crimes in Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us