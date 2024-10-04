TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye offers humanitarian aid to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods
Expressing condolences to Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ankara says efforts are underway to assess needs, deliver aid in coordination with local authorities.
Türkiye offers humanitarian aid to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods
At least 17 people died due to ongoing heavy rains, landslides and floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina, local authorities said on Friday. / Photo: AA
October 4, 2024

Türkiye has extended condolences to Bosnia and Herzegovina over the loss of lives in floods and landslides and offered humanitarian assistance to the Balkan country.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by heavy rains and landslide," the ministry stated on Friday, adding that Türkiye is "ready to provide all kinds of humanitarian aid to friendly and brotherly Bosnia and Herzegovina."

The ministry said efforts are underway to assess needs and deliver aid in coordination with local authorities.

Later on Friday, the Turkish Red Crescent released a message of solidarity.

"Türkiye stands in solidarity with Bosnia. Our team is on the ground in Bosnia and Herzegovina, working closely with the Red Cross Society of Bosnia and Herzegovina to provide urgent food and clean water to those impacted by the catastrophic floods," the organisation announced on X.

"Our priority is to support the affected communities swiftly and effectively," the statement added.

RelatedWorst floods in years kill at least 14 dead in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Death toll could rise

At least 17 people died due to ongoing heavy rains, landslides and floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina, local authorities said on Friday.

Many residents were forced to evacuate as the intense downpours caused rivers to overflow and triggered landslides, severely disrupting life in Jablanica and Konjic.

According to the Red Cross of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, more than 20 residential buildings have been destroyed, and the lives and health of hundreds of households are at great risk.

The Civil Defense of the Bosniak-Croat Federation suggested the toll could rise.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us