Türkiye has extended condolences to Bosnia and Herzegovina over the loss of lives in floods and landslides and offered humanitarian assistance to the Balkan country.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by heavy rains and landslide," the ministry stated on Friday, adding that Türkiye is "ready to provide all kinds of humanitarian aid to friendly and brotherly Bosnia and Herzegovina."

The ministry said efforts are underway to assess needs and deliver aid in coordination with local authorities.

Later on Friday, the Turkish Red Crescent released a message of solidarity.

"Türkiye stands in solidarity with Bosnia. Our team is on the ground in Bosnia and Herzegovina, working closely with the Red Cross Society of Bosnia and Herzegovina to provide urgent food and clean water to those impacted by the catastrophic floods," the organisation announced on X.

"Our priority is to support the affected communities swiftly and effectively," the statement added.

Death toll could rise

At least 17 people died due to ongoing heavy rains, landslides and floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina, local authorities said on Friday.

Many residents were forced to evacuate as the intense downpours caused rivers to overflow and triggered landslides, severely disrupting life in Jablanica and Konjic.

According to the Red Cross of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, more than 20 residential buildings have been destroyed, and the lives and health of hundreds of households are at great risk.

The Civil Defense of the Bosniak-Croat Federation suggested the toll could rise.