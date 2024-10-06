TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye ready to provide needed humanitarian support to Lebanon — Fidan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stresses that these attacks must end as soon as possible and that Israeli troops must withdraw from Lebanese territory.
Türkiye ready to provide needed humanitarian support to Lebanon — Fidan
In a phone call, Foreign Minister Fidan and Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati discussed the latest developments and humanitarian situation in Lebanon. / Others
October 6, 2024

Türkiye is ready to provide Lebanon with needed humanitarian support, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has told Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Fidan's expression of Ankara's readiness came in a phone call between Fidan and Mikati, diplomatic sources said on Sunday.

Türkiye has already sent humanitarian aid shipments to Lebanon.

During the call, Fidan and Mikati discussed the latest developments and humanitarian situation in Lebanon.

RelatedIsrael uses regional conflicts as excuses for occupation —President Erdogan

Saying Israel's attacks on Lebanon will have negative repercussions at the global level, Fidan stressed that these attacks must end as soon as possible and that Israeli troops must withdraw from Lebanese territory.

In recent months, Israel has launched massive air strikes on Lebanon against what it calls Hezbollah targets. Tel Aviv also started a ground invasion of southern Lebanon on October 1.

The ground invasion was an escalation in a year-long conflict between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Tel Aviv’s brutal offensive on Gaza that has killed nearly 42,000 people, most of them women and children.

RelatedIsraeli attacks on Gaza leave over 60% of hospitals out of service
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us