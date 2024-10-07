Israeli brutal war on Gaza over the past year has exposed the Jewish state’s “deceit” and highlights the continuing struggle of Palestinians for a homeland, said former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.

The events that have unfolded since October 7 have seen the "collapse of the Israeli narrative and the world's realisation of Zionist deceit,” the veteran statesman told a conference in a virtual address.

“October 7 marks a significant day as Palestinians resolved to send a message to the world that they are determined to liberate their land after their cause was nearly forgotten amidst the sustained blockade, expanding settlements, attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque, the Judaisation of Jerusalem, and the imposition of apartheid policies on all Palestinians.”

The three-day conference titled "Palestine: The Linchpin of Civilization Renaissance" is being held in Istanbul.

The conference brought together experts, political leaders, and activists to explore the consequences of Israel’s continued war, which has claimed the lives of over 41,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza.

It specifically focused on the impact of Operation Al Aqsa Flood and the Palestinian struggle's future within the Middle East's broader context.

Mahathir praised South Africa's recent decision to take Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for charges of genocide.

“South Africa’s historic stand at the ICJ is an important step toward holding Israel accountable for its actions,” he said. However, he lamented the "disunity of Muslims and the weakness of our nations," criticising their inability to respond forcefully to Israel’s aggression.

"The genocide committed by Israel is endorsed and supported by the US and their Western allies," he added, expressing his condemnation of those backing Israel's military offensives against Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran.

“If anyone had doubts, the US intervention in Iran’s retaliation against Israel proved that the Israelis or Zionists rule the world by proxy."

‘Unite against Israel’s actions’

Turkish lawmaker Hasan Turan, head of the Türkiye-Palestine Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, emphasised the need for global solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, leading historians, journalists, and international law experts, including Ilan Pappe, John Quigley, and Scott Ritter, are set to participate in panel discussions that will examine the situation in Gaza from various perspectives.

Throughout the conference, discussions will cover critical issues such as the moral and intellectual state of Western civilisation, the role of Arab countries in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the intellectual and civilisational conflict with the Zionist project.

The broader implications for international law, as well as Israel’s ongoing genocide case at the ICJ, will also be scrutinised.

Mahathir concluded his remarks by calling on the global Muslim community to unite against Israel’s actions, urging: "The least we can do while we feel helpless is to condemn Israel, the US, and their Western allies, as well as Muslims who are complicit in their crimes against humanity."

He added that the time had come for Muslims to set aside their differences, stressing the importance of collective action in confronting the injustices faced by Palestinians.

Israel's war on Gaza continues despite calls for an immediate ceasefire by the UN Security Council.