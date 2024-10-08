TÜRKİYE
Erdogan warns of Zionist lobby's power over leading universities
"It has become undeniable that Zionist capital controls the world’s best universities under the guise of donation funds," says Turkish president.
"In the Gaza genocide, Western governments have performed poorly, losing their reputations in their attempts to protect Israel,” Turkish President Erdogan said. / Photo: AA
October 8, 2024

Israeli atrocities in Palestine's Gaza have contributed to exposing the Zionist lobby's control over the world's most prestigious universities, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed.

"We have witnessed such shameful events that students declaring 'there is genocide in Gaza' were subjected to police violence and dragged on the ground," Erdogan said on Tuesday, addressing the 2024-2025 academic year opening ceremony in Ankara.

He also drew attention to how rectors who allowed demonstrations for Palestine were forced to resign, lynched, and interrogated in the United States Congress.

"No criticism or expression of support for Palestine was tolerated. It has become undeniable that Zionist capital controls the world’s best universities under the guise of donation funds," Erdogan stressed.

The Turkish president also condemned Western governments for failing to prevent the year-long genocide in Gaza, saying they have lost their reputations "in their attempts to protect Israel."

War on humanity

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza, claiming an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, 2023, as an excuse.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to halt the war.

Tel Aviv's one-year war on Gaza has killed nearly 42,000 people. It's currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave, home to over two million Palestinians.

Separately, Israeli attacks across Lebanon since October 2023 have killed more than 2,000 people and uprooted another 1.2 million.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
