TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israel is a Zionist terrorist organisation — President Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan warns Israel that its "promised land delusion" would ultimately lead to great disappointment.
Israel is a Zionist terrorist organisation — President Erdogan
"History will never forgive those who applaud the monster responsible for the blood of tens of thousands of Palestinian children, women, and civilians," President Erdogan said. / Photo: AA
October 9, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Israel, which continues to bomb Gaza and Lebanon, is a "Zionist terrorist organisation."

Erdogan told a meeting of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party in Ankara that since last year, Israel has been acting like a "terrorist organisation" instead of a state.

He said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his "murderous network are delusional and embarking on a very dangerous adventure."

The Turkish president warned Israel that its "promised land delusion" would ultimately lead to great disappointment.

He vowed Türkiye will never compromise on its security and let expansionist ambitions in the region come true.

Erdogan also criticised Western countries for continuing to provide weapons to Israel.

"History will never forgive those who applaud the monster responsible for the blood of tens of thousands of Palestinian children, women, and civilians," he said.

He also called for increased regional dialogue, saying: “Considering the atmosphere in our region, we believe that we need to talk more, we need reconciliation."

Erdogan saluted Palestinian resilience, saying: "We know very, very well that the Palestinian people are also defending humanity, defending the dignity of Muslims."

Israel continues its air and ground attacks on Lebanon while also conducting strikes in Gaza, where it has killed over 41,000 Palestinians since a Hamas-led blitz on Israel on October 7, 2023.

RelatedIsrael will pay price for Gaza genocide — Erdogan says in Oct 7 message
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us