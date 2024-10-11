TÜRKİYE
Container homes from Türkiye arrive in flood-hit Bosnia
Turkish official says containers are fully equipped homes, further deliveries expected soon.
The recent flooding left 18 people dead and caused widespread damage across Bosnia and Herzegovina. / Photo: AA
October 11, 2024

Five trucks carrying container homes sent by Türkiye have arrived in a region of Bosnia and Herzegovina devastated by floods.

Following severe rains and deadly floods on October 4, Turkish aid, including temporary shelters, was dispatched for those who lost their homes in the southern towns of Konjic and Jablanica.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sadik Babur Girgin, along with the deputy head of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Hamza Tasdelen, and Konjic Mayor Osman Catic, were present as the aid was delivered on Thursday.

Ambassador Girgin noted that Turkish aid agencies, including the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), were quick to respond after the disaster, saying the initial aid shipment had arrived and more would follow soon.

Widespread damage

Tasdelen said the containers are fully equipped homes, and further deliveries totaling 31 trucks are expected soon.

Catic thanked Türkiye for its swift assistance, urging others to follow its example of delivering aid through official channels to ensure that it reaches those in need.

The recent flooding left 18 people dead and caused widespread damage across Bosnia and Herzegovina.

