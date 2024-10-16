In the heart of Dearborn, frustration hangs heavy as Arab Americans brace for the most important US election of our times.

With the influential Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) choosing not to endorse any presidential candidate, the community feels more disillusioned.

Ali Faraj, 53, recalls voting for Biden in 2020. At the time, he had hope. He thought maybe, just maybe, Palestine might finally matter to the political elite. "We might matter," he tells TRT World. "But they just don't care."

Faraj is not alone. Across Michigan, from Dearborn to Detroit, the Arab American community feels abandoned. The decision by AAPAC, a top Arab American group in Michigan, to withhold endorsements for presidential candidates is sending shockwaves through neighbourhoods. It’s not merely a symbolic gesture; it’s a stark message that no presidential candidate has earned their trust.

Now, 75,000 households in the wider community will receive letters from AAPAC urging them to decide for themselves. In a swing state where elections can be decided by razor-thin margins, this silence cuts deep.

"No follow-through"

"We feel invisible," Layla Hamadeh, a 32-year-old pharmacist tells TRT World.

"When Kamala Harris started her campaign, I was hopeful. For once, it seemed like someone got us. But here we are again. People in Gaza go up in flames on live TV and no one says a word."

Earlier this month, Harris met with Arab American advocates in Michigan, hoping to mend fences. But the effort fell flat. "They listen," Hamadeh says, "but there's no follow-through."

Analysts warn that Harris could face significant challenges if Arab and Muslim Americans choose to abstain from voting or opt for third-party candidates.

"Both candidates have endorsed genocide in Gaza and war in Lebanon," AAPAC said in a short, stern statement.

Many within the Arab communities are grappling with personal losses in Gaza and Lebanon, prompting some to call for a boycott of both parties. Despite this sentiment, advocacy groups of Muslim Americans like Emgage Action have publicly expressed their support for Harris, highlighting the complexities of political allegiance in a fraught election landscape.

For Noor Saab, a 19-year-old student, the excitement of her first chance to vote has dwindled. "The politicians say we're important," she laments. "But only during elections."

Saab's disillusionment resonates with a broader sense of frustration. For many in the community, pressing issues like civil rights and Palestine remain sidelined.

"What’s the incentive to listen?"

The impact of these withheld endorsements could be significant. Arab Americans comprise about 5 percent of Michigan’s population, but that percentage can shift outcomes in close elections. In 2020, Biden carried the state by just 154,000 votes. If thousands stay home this time, it could tip the balance.

But some community members argue that opting out isn't the solution. "You can’t change anything by sitting out," says Hassan Jaber, an elder community member in Michigan. "I think we must make our votes count," he tells TRT World.

Saab, however, has a different take. "They need to know there's a price for ignoring us," she insists.

"Maybe this time," she says, her voice steady, "they’ll finally notice what happens when we stop showing up."

As election day approaches, uncertainty looms over Michigan's streets. Some will vote out of duty or habit, while others may abstain, hoping that silence sends a louder message.