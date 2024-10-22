Israeli forces targeted and killed a health care worker who was en route to assist wounded Palestinians in northern Gaza, an area under tight siege and heavy bombardment where evacuations have not been allowed.

Due to the severe blockade imposed by Israel, rescue teams in northern Gaza struggle to reach devastated areas, leaving the injured unable to be evacuated.

On October 15, Israeli warplanes bombed the home of the Al-Sayyid family in the Bi’r al-Naja neighborhood west of Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Ambulances and civil defense teams could not reach the family’s home due to Israeli attacks and obstructions.

On that day, Ahmed al-Najjar, a 33-year-old Palestinian paramedic who was known for his bravery and dedication, set out to rescue the wounded. But before he could arrive, he was killed in a targeted drone strike in the Al-Faluja neighborhood of Jabalia.

Aiding those in need

Al-Najjar's relatives and friends said that he refused to heed Israeli evacuation warnings, continuing his duties under intense bombardment and repeatedly risking his life to help the wounded.

His friend Ghazi al-Majdalani told Anadolu that al-Najjar was known for his courage and dedication, working tirelessly to assist the injured until the very end.

“Ahmed was a truly good person and a role model. He never listened to Israel’s calls to evacuate the north, feeling a deep responsibility toward the injured and sick,” al-Majdalani said.

Al-Najjar not only provided medical care but also documented Israeli attacks. He shared photos and videos with journalists to highlight the atrocities and make them known to a broader audience.

Hero until the last moment

Ahmed's brother, Khalil al-Najjar, described him as a compassionate and exemplary individual who loved helping those in need. Even when his wife and children moved south due to intensified air and ground assaults, Ahmed chose to stay in the north to assist the wounded.

Khalil emphasised that his brother worked tirelessly to prevent infections among the injured since the beginning of the attacks, saying Ahmed risked his life until the very last moment to save others.

Ahmed was well-loved by the community in the Jabalia refugee camp, and his death was described as a significant loss for everyone there.

Before his death, he had shared his phone number on social media, urging those trapped in the north to contact him if they needed emergency medical help, as Israeli forces often blocked rescue teams from reaching disaster sites.

Ahmed al-Kahlout, the director of civil defense in northern Gaza, expressed his condolences on s ocial media.

“May God have mercy on you, kind-hearted Ahmed. You had no fear of death as you saved people from between tanks and danger. May your efforts be accepted and your good deeds fill the scales in your favor,” he said.

Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal also confirmed that Israeli forces blocked access to areas where the injured needed evacuation.

Additionally, Inas Hamdan, acting director of the Gaza Media Office of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), said that Israel denied requests to pull people from under the rubble in northern Gaza.

“We have warned over the past two weeks about the worsening siege in northern Gaza and the Jabalia refugee camp. The situation is becoming increasingly dire. Israel’s ongoing military operations in northern Gaza put tens of thousands of civilians at immense risk,” Hamdan said.