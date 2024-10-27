Sunday, October 27, 2024

1810 GMT — Three journalists were killed in Lebanon by an Israeli strike on Friday morning, drawing condemnation from rights advocates about the number of reporters who have lost their lives in the region over the past year.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it "strongly condemned" the attack, urging the international community to "stop Israel's long-standing pattern of impunity in journalist killings".

The strike around 3 am local time hit a collection of guesthouses housing only reporters in the southern Lebanese town of Hasbaya, killing two journalists from the Al-Mayadeen television network and one journalist from Al-Manar.

Muhammad Farhat, a reporter with Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed, was one of at least 18 journalists staying at the guesthouses in Hasbaya.

There was no evacuation order by Israel's military. Farhat told Reuters he had been woken up by the sound of Israeli jets flying low overhead and heard two missiles strike nearby guesthouses before the roof of his guesthouse collapsed on him.

"The scenes were terrifying. We saw our colleagues and friends cut up, their limbs strewn all over, others were screaming and begging us to pull them out," Farhat said later on Al-Jadeed, tears in his eyes.

1901 GMT — Iran FM says 'received indications' before Israeli attack

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has said he had "received indications" of an attack before Israel's strikes the day before.

"We had received indications since the evening about the possibility of an attack that night," Araghchi told reporters on Sunday, without specifying the nature of the indications.

1814 GMT — UK top diplomat speaks Iranian, Israeli counterparts to avoid escalation

Britain's foreign minister David Lammy said he had spoken to his Israeli and Iranian counterparts in separate calls on Sunday seeking to avoid escalation into a "catastrophic" regional war after Israel struck Iranian military sites.

"Today I held important calls with Israeli FM (Israel Katz) and Iranian FM (Abbas Araghchi). The UK continues to press for de-escalation and an end to the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza," Lammy said in a statement after a Israeli air attack early on Saturday against Iranian targets.

"A regional war would be catastrophic and is in no one's interests," he said.

1804 GMT — Lebanon says Israel strike kills three rescuers

The Lebanese health ministry said an Israeli strike on Sunday hit a medical centre in southern Lebanon, killing three rescuers.

"The Israeli enemy attack on a medical centre of the Risala Scouts association in Ain Baal town killed three rescuers," a ministry statement said, referring to the Amal-affiliated rescue group.

1803 GMT — At least 11 killed in Israeli strike on UN school in Gaza City

The death toll from the Israeli airstrike on a UN-run school sheltering displaced civilians west of Gaza City on Sunday has reached 11, a medical source said.

Twenty other people were injured in the attack that targeted Asma School, run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in al-Shati refugee camp, the source added.

The attack was the second to have targeted the same school within days.

An Israeli airstrike hit the school on Oct. 19, leaving at least 10 people dead and inuring others.

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship, amid its ongoing offensive on Gaza.

1619 GMT — Egypt proposes truce for captives swap between Israel, Hamas

Egypt has proposed a two-day ceasefire in Gaza which would entail an exchange of four Israeli hostages for some Palestinian detainees, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said on Sunday.

Speaking alongside Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a press conference in Cairo, Sisi also said that talks should resume within 10 days of implementing the temporary ceasefire to reach a permanent one.

1606 GMT — UN Security Council to meet over Israel's strike on Iran

The United Nations Security Council will meet on Monday to discuss Israel's attack on Iran, council president Switzerland has said.

The Swiss UN mission said the meeting had been requested by Iran with the support of Algeria, China and Russia.

“Israeli regime's actions constitute a grave threat to international peace and security and further destabilise an already fragile region," Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said earlier in a letter to the 15-member council.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, in alignment with the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and under international law, reserves its inherent right to legal and legitimate response to these criminal attacks at the appropriate time,” he wrote.

1600 GMT — Netanyahu claims Iran strike a success as Israel pounds Lebanon, Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that what he called Israel's "precise and powerful" strikes on Iran had been a success, as his country's forces pounded targets in Gaza and Lebanon.

Netanyahu stressed that the raids had served their purpose of avenging an earlier Iranian missile barrage against Israel.

"The attack in Iran was precise and powerful, achieving all of its objectives," Netanyahu said, in a speech marking the official Hebrew calendar anniversary of the Hamas-led attack on October 7 last year.

1437 GMT — South Africa, Somalia strongly condemn Israel’s attack on Iran

South Africa and Somalia have strongly condemned Israel’s latest attack on Iran, saying it threatens the security of the region.

"This attack is an unacceptable violation of Iran’s sovereignty," the South African Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In addition to the genocide in Gaza, Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon and systematic annexation of the occupied West Bank have led to a grave and worsening humanitarian crisis in the Middle East, the ministry added.

1330 GMT — Drone fired from Lebanon hit Israeli aircraft component factory

A drone fired from Lebanon struck an Israeli aircraft component factory near Acre in Western Galilee, injuring two people.

The Israeli ambulance service, Magen David Adom, reported that one person sustained moderate injuries while the other suffered minor injuries in the drone explosion.

The Israeli army issued a brief statement, noting, "Following alerts activated in the Western Galilee, a drone was detected coming from Lebanon that fell in the Bar-Lev industrial area. An investigation into the incident is underway."

1320 GMT — Death toll rises to at least 9 in Israeli air strike on UN-run school in Gaza City

At least nine people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a UN-run school sheltering displaced civilians west of Gaza City, a medical source said.

Twenty other people were injured in the attack that targeted Asma School, run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the Shati refugee camp, the source added.

1316 GMT — South Africa to present new evidence in genocide case against Israel

South Africa is set to submit a detailed memorial against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday, aiming to substantiate its case that Israel is committing genocide in Palestine, diplomatic sources confirmed to Anadolu on Sunday.

A South African diplomatic source told Anadolu, requesting anonymity, that the memorial will be filed on Monday.

South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola told the Daily Maverick news website that the memorial contains more evidence, in “forensic detail,” to show that “this is not just a plausible case of genocide, but indeed it is genocide.”

1330 GMT — UN chief 'shocked by harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction' in north Gaza

UN chief Antonio Guterres has said he was "shocked by harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction" in north Gaza, where Israeli forces are carrying out brutal attacks.

"The plight of Palestinian civilians trapped in North Gaza is unbearable," Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General is shocked by the harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction in the north, with civilians trapped under rubble, the sick and wounded going without life-saving health care, and families lacking food and shelter."

The spokesman said that according to Gaza's health ministry, hundreds of people have been killed in recent weeks and more than 60,000 others were forced to flee.

1257 GMT — Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 22, officials say

Israeli strikes on northern Gaza have killed at least 22 people, mostly women and children, Palestinian officials said, as the Israeli offensive in the hard-hit and isolated north entered a third week and aid groups described a humanitarian catastrophe.

1255 GMT — Lebanon says 8 killed in Israel strike near coastal city of Sidon

Lebanon's health ministry said at least eight people were killed and 25 others wounded in an Israeli strike near the southern city of Sidon, where an AFP correspondent said a building was targeted.

The strike hit a densely-populated area in a Sidon suburb that saw an influx of families displaced from areas further south.

It was the first strike there since the Israel-Hezbollah war erupted last month.

"The Israeli enemy's raid on Haret Saida resulted in a... toll of eight killed," the health ministry said, revising an earlier toll of two dead.

1232 GMT — Iran tells UN it reserves right to respond to Israel’s assault

Iran reserves the right to respond to Israel's "criminal aggression", Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told the United Nations Secretary-General in a letter calling for an urgent Security Council meeting, Iran's foreign ministry has said.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, meanwhile, said Israeli strikes on the country over the weekend “should not be exaggerated nor downplayed,” while stopping short of calling for retaliation, suggesting Iran is carefully weighing its response to the attack.

1220 GMT — At least 5 killed in new Israeli air strike on UN-run school in Gaza City

At least five people were killed in another Israeli air strike on a UN-run school sheltering displaced civilians west of Gaza City, a medical source said.

Twenty other people were injured in the attack that targeted Asma School, run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the Shati refugee camp, the source added.

The attack was the second to have targeted the same school within days.

1125 GMT — Lebanon says death toll from Israeli assault tops 2,650

The death toll from Israel’s ongoing airstrikes on Lebanon since last year has reached 2,653, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement added that around 12,360 people have also been wounded since hostilities began in October 2023.

1122 GMT — 36 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes in northern, central Gaza

At least 36 Palestinians were killed and several others injured while others remain missing following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

“Ten Palestinians were killed and others injured in an airstrike that targeted a family home in the Beit Lahia project in northern Gaza,” said a source from Gaza Civil Defense.

The source added that several people are still trapped under the rubble of the targeted home, as there are no civil defence or ambulance services available in the area.

Israeli warplanes also carried out airstrikes on a residential block near Al-Fakhoura School in Jabalia, leaving 20 people dead, a medical source said.

According to witnesses, civil defence teams were unable to reach the site of the attack due to intensive Israeli air strikes and siege.

1051 GMT — At least 35 injured in truck ramming in central Israel

At least 35 people were injured as a truck rammed into a bus station in central Israel, according to local media.

Israel’s ambulance service Magen David Adom said 35 people were injured in the incident that occurred at the Ramat Hasharon bus station near Tel Aviv.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said at least 10 people were in serious condition in the incident.

The attack occurred near the headquarters of Israel’s Mossad spy agency.

Police said the truck driver was shot dead by people at the scene.

1046 GMT — Israel defence minister says 'painful concessions' needed to free Gaza hostages

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said "painful concessions" were needed to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, saying military raids alone could not achieve the country's war goals.

"Not all objectives can be achieved through military operations alone... to realise our moral duty to bring our hostages home, we will have to make painful concessions," said Gallant.

0959 GMT — Israel bombs southern Lebanon, kills 19 in fresh strikes

At least 19 people were killed in intensified Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon, local media said.

Three people lost their lives when Israeli fighter jets carried out two airstrikes in the border towns of Burji al-Shemali and Qaaqaait Al Jisr, the state news agency NNA reported.

Five more people were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes in Tyre, the broadcaster said.

Two more strikes hit Marjeyoun, killing at least eight people, NNA said.

Three people were also killed in another airstrike in the town of Bafliyeh.

0944 GMT — 4 more Israeli soldiers killed in southern Lebanon, military says

Four more Israeli soldiers were killed and 14 others injured in southern Lebanon, the military said.

A military statement said the fatalities occurred in battles with Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon.

Five of the injured soldiers were in serious condition, the statement added.

0917 GMT — Iran's Khamenei says Israel attack 'should neither be exaggerated nor minimised'

Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei has said Israel's attack "should neither be exaggerated nor minimised".

"The evil perpetrated by the Zionist regime (Israel) two nights ago must not be exaggerated or minimised," he said in a post on X.

Without elaborating, he described the deadly attack as a "miscalculation".

0756 GMT — Iran accuses US of involvement in Israeli strike on its territory

The United States played a role in Saturday’s Israeli strikes on Iran, a top official in Tehran said.

“The Americans clearly participated in the attack,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a televised interview.

“The Americans provided an air corridor for the Zionist air force, and the defensive equipment they sent to them is considered a form of involvement in the recent operations,” he added, saying that US participation is “completely clear.”

On the international backlash to Israel’s attack, he said: “The level of global condemnation for this aggressive act by the Zionist entity was very high.”

0718 GMT — Israel kills at least 45 Palestinians in northern Gaza strikes

At least 45 Palestinians have been killed and 80 others wounded in Israeli air strikes on several houses in northern Gaza's Beit Lahia, official Palestinian news agency WAFA said, citing medical sources.

2253 GMT — US says Iran shouldn't respond to Israel's strikes

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Tehran against responding to Israel's strikes on military sites in Iran and said he stressed in a call to his Israeli counterpart the opportunities to de-escalate tensions in the region.

"Iran should not make the mistake of responding to Israel's strikes, which should mark the end of this exchange," Austin said in a statement.

2102 GMT — Muslim scholar body slams Israeli attack on Iran

The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) condemned Israel's pre-dawn attack against Iran, calling it a criminal act that threatens to ignite a broader regional conflict.

The group, in a statement, questioned the international community's "shameful silence" in the face of "the tyranny of the Zionist entity," urging Islamic nations and "free peoples" to take immediate action to counter the aggression.

The Union urged Islamic and international governments to take decisive and immediate action to prevent humanitarian disasters that endanger international peace and security.

2115 GMT — Hamas condemns Israeli 'crime' against residential block in Beit Lahia

Hamas condemned an Israeli attack on a residential area in the town of Beit Lahia in the northern besieged Gaza.

"The brutal crime carried out by the terrorist occupation army in Beit Lahiya … represents one of the most horrific forms of genocide and forced displacement known in modern times," according to a statement by the Palestinian resistance group. "This crime is a continuation of the ongoing massacres against our people in northern Gaza, without the world moving to stop them."

Hamas held "Washington and the complicit capitals responsible for the ongoing massacres and extermination in northern Gaza."

