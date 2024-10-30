WORLD
North Gaza overwhelmed by stench of decay amid relentless Israeli bombings
Israel turns streets, alleys in northern Gaza into ruins filled with corpses in effort to displace Palestinians.
Palestinians killed and wounded in Israeli attacks are brought to Kemal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, October 30, 2024. / Photo: AA
October 30, 2024

The stench of decaying bodies pervades the streets and alleys of northern Gaza which has been under intense attacks by Israel for nearly one month.

After launching heavy air strikes October 5, the Israeli army began a ground offensive the following day in an attempt to force Palestinians to flee for 26 straight days and counting.

In addition to the ground and air assaults, Israel is implementing a strict blockade, leaving the population hungry and thirsty.

Israel has turned the streets and alleys of northern Gaza into ruins filled with corpses.

Images documented in Beit Lahia reveal the extent of the destruction in its efforts to displace Palestinians from the north.

The once vibrant residential areas have been flattened, showing no signs of life, and the streets, described as rubble by Israel, are permeated with the smell of decaying bodies.

'No signs of life'

Nidal ed-Derimli, who was trapped in a hospital during the Israeli siege, said he had been wounded in attacks and began receiving treatment before the blockade.

But his treatment was interrupted because the hospital literally could not function from the unrelenting assault.

"We went about 20 days without food or water. Soldiers did not allow aid to enter from outside. There were intense explosions, we couldn't even sleep," he said.

Ed-Derimli recounted that forces detained civilians around the hospital and drove military vehicles over women.

A Palestinian in Beit Lahia, who spoke anonymously, said the streets and alleys are filled with the overwhelming smell of corpses.

Pointing out that there are no signs of life left in the city, the person said: "We spent days hungry and thirsty. We couldn't communicate with anyone; there was no internet."

"There are no signs of life in the area; the destruction was so severe that we couldn't recognise our homes. Bodies cannot be buried and are instead thrown into the streets."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
