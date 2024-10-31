WORLD
3 MIN READ
Argentinian foreign minister ousted for voting to end embargo on Cuba
President Javier Milei axes foreign minister after she voted at the UN to end the six-decade economic blockade on the Caribbean island, challenging the president's fierce anti-communist narrative against the Cuban government.
Argentinian foreign minister ousted for voting to end embargo on Cuba
Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino / Photo: AFP
October 31, 2024

Argentina’s foreign minister was abruptly fired after supporting a UN General Assembly resolution calling for an end to the US embargo on Cuba, Argentinian officials said.

In a late Wednesday press release, the Argentinian government announced Diana Mondino's resignation while denouncing the Cuban government.

"Our country categorically opposes the Cuban dictatorship and will remain steadfast in promoting a foreign policy that condemns all regimes that perpetuate the violation of human rights and individual freedoms," said the statement.

Representing President Javier Milei's government at the UN, Mondino joined 187 countries that voted to end the economic embargo on the Caribbean island, voting against the US and Israel, the only other nations that voted to continue the six-decade economic blockade.

Mondino's vote challenged Milei's fierce anti-communist narrative against the Cuban government.

In April, Milei labeled Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel one of the worst presidents in Latin America, alongside Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega, and Colombia’s Gustavo Petro.

Speaking to CNN, Milei pushed for sanctions against Venezuela and Cuba.

"Yes, I would be willing to do it because the slaughterhouse that Venezuela is truly unheard of, just like the prison island of Cuba," he said.

On X, presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni said the county’s new foreign minister is Gerardo Werthein, current ambassador to the United States and a well-known businessman in Argentina, a member of the Werthein dynasty. This family has led the country's private sector for 100 years through the Werthein Group holding company.

In its press release, the government also stated the president would audit the Foreign Ministry following Mondino's resignation “to identify drivers of agendas hostile to freedom.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us