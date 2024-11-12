Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has outlined Türkiye’s ambitious roadmap to combat climate change, including a pledge to achieve net zero emissions by 2053 at the COP29 climate summit in Baku.

Türkiye plans to transform its key sectors to support green growth and sustainable development, demonstrating a firm commitment to environmental responsibility.

President Erdogan announced Türkiye's plan to significantly increase its renewable energy capacity, with a target to expand the installed wind and solar capacity from 31,000 megawatts to 120,000 megawatts by 2035.

Highlighting Türkiye’s domestic initiatives, Erdogan underscored the impact of the Zero Waste Project, which has already prevented 5.9 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

Introduced in 2017, the project aims to minimise waste generation, encourage recycling and promote sustainable practices across the country.

Türkiye’s participation at COP29 also featured a strong message on global justice.

Erdogan called for accountability in response to the ongoing humanitarian and environmental crisis in Gaza, urging the international community to hold responsible parties accountable in international courts.

Candidacy for COP31

Looking to expand its role in global climate leadership, Türkiye officially announced its candidacy to host the 2026 UN Climate Change Conference (COP31).

President Erdogan expressed gratitude to countries that have backed Türkiye’s bid, stating that hosting the conference would mark an important milestone in Türkiye’s commitment to international climate goals.

The 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) began in Baku on Monday, uniting global leaders, policymakers, and activists in a renewed effort to tackle the intensifying climate crisis.

This year’s gathering emphasises actionable commitments and explores innovative funding mechanisms to drive climate action worldwide.