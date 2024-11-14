Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reaffirmed Türkiye’s steadfast support for the Ahiska Turks, whose ancestors were deported from their Georgian homeland on 14 November 1944, on the 80th anniversary of their forced exile by the Soviet authorities.

Approximately 100,000 Ahiska Turks were expelled from their ancestral lands in the Ahiska region of Georgia to Central Asia on the orders of Joseph Stalin, an event that left a deep mark on the community’s history and identity.

Minister Fidan extended his condolences for those who lost their lives during the exile and expressed solidarity with all Ahiska Turks who still carry the weight of this legacy.

"We strongly support the successful return of Ahiska Turks to their ancestral homeland," he stated, emphasising that Türkiye has consistently advocated for their rights at the Council of Europe and other international platforms, as well as with the Georgian authorities.

Supporting Ahiska families

Türkiye has launched various initiatives to support Ahiska families in Georgia, including economic support projects to help them prosper locally and scholarship programmes for Ahiska youth.

In addition, Türkiye has granted special citizenship and long-term residence permits to many Ahiska Turks.

Fidan also noted Türkiye's efforts to help Ahiska Turks affected by the Russian-Ukrainian war and to ensure their safe arrival in Türkiye.

Looking ahead, he pledged that Türkiye would continue to support the estimated 500,000 Ahiska Turks dispersed worldwide, helping them to preserve their cultural identity and pass it on to future generations.