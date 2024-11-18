Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed his call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

“Once again, I call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the face of the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza,” Erdogan said in his speech on Monday at the ongoing G20 Leaders' summit in Brazil during a session titled the Social Inclusion and the Fight Against Hunger and Poverty.

Drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave besieged by Israel, Erdogan said that 96 percent of its population, "in other words, over 2 million people, lack access to healthy food and water."

"The risk of famine in Gaza has reached disaster levels according to international classifications,” Erdogan added.

“With the increasing attacks and the approaching winter season, the conditions of the people in Gaza are worsening by day,” he added.

Türkiye has provided Gaza with more than 86,000 tons of humanitarian aid, the Turkish leader said, adding that Ankara's assistance to Lebanon has exceeded 1,300 tons.

Emphasising that in a world where one in every 10 people suffers from hunger, the president said efforts to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, which were adopted by the UN General Assembly nine years ago, have yet to yield the expected results.

He said Türkiye represents a tradition that considers it a duty to provide assistance to those in need, no matter where they are in the world, within its means.

Türkiye views Brazil's G20 presidency's initiative to establish a Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty as both a strategic endeavour and a moral responsibility, he added.

While working to establish this global alliance, Erdogan emphasised the importance of not abandoning civilians whose lives have been shattered by conflicts, particularly in Gaza, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

President Erdogan discussed several important topics related to Türkiye's domestic and global efforts in poverty alleviation, social security, food security, and environmental sustainability.

Zero Waste Project becomes a global movement

Erdogan underlined that Türkiye has one of the most comprehensive and inclusive social security systems in the world.

Ankara reviews active involvement in various food security initiatives to be an important aspect of its humanitarian foreign policy, the president said, adding that the Black Sea Grain Initiative has played a key role in preventing the rapid rise of global food prices and contributing to the reduction of the risk of famine.

He pointed out that the G20 Food Security and Sustainable Food Systems Action Plan, which was developed and presented for approval during Türkiye’s G20 presidency in 2015, has guided many governments in their efforts.

"The Zero Waste Project we launched to prevent environmental pollution and promote a culture of conservation has quickly become a global movement. On March 30, the UN declared it International Zero Waste Day.

"I believe that the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty should include reducing food waste and promoting the zero waste initiative among its priorities,” he added.

He expressed Türkiye’s readiness to cooperate in building a world where everyone has access to sufficient and healthy food.