A relentless heatwave has swept across parts of Europe, Asia, and North America over the past few weeks, pushing temperatures well above seasonal averages and prompting emergency responses from governments.

Southern Europe on alert

Greece remains among the hardest hit, with temperatures soaring above 40°C. Authorities have imposed mandatory afternoon work breaks for outdoor labourers and food delivery workers, while also promoting remote work to avoid heat-related illnesses. The country’s firefighting services are on high alert as extreme heat raises the risk of wildfires.

Elsewhere in the Balkans, including Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, and Kosovo, the heatwave has exacerbated drought conditions.

Albania has diverted river water to rescue parched farmland, and Serbia imposed water restrictions in rural areas. Hydropower output in the region has dropped sharply, forcing countries to ramp up electricity imports.

China issues maximum heat alerts

In eastern and central China, at least 28 regions, including the provinces of Shandong and Henan, have been placed under maximum-level heat alerts . Some areas, such as the coastal city of Qingdao, recorded temperatures above 40°C.

Electricity demand surged to historic highs, and some universities opened air-conditioned libraries around the clock to provide shelter.

One dormitory staff member died and a student was hospitalised due to heatstroke, raising concerns about preparedness during extreme weather events.

In 2022, China was hit by the worst heatwaves since 1961, with many parts enduring a 79-day hot spell from mid-June to late August.

According a 2023 report published in the medical journal The Lancet, there were about 50,900 heatwave-related deaths in China that year.

India, Pakistan face sweltering conditions

South Asia also continues to endure dangerous levels of heat. In India, parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh have experienced weeks of temperatures nearing 45°C.

Hospitals have reported a spike in heatstroke cases, while schools in some districts have adjusted hours or closed altogether.

Delhi hospitals reported a dramatic rise in heat-related admissions. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital treated nearly 50 heatstroke patients in just a few days and faced “unprecedented” cases.

Nationwide data from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) found 110 confirmed heatstroke deaths and over 40,000 cases between March and mid-June, with Uttar Pradesh (36 deaths), Bihar (17), and Rajasthan (16) leading.

In neighbouring Pakistan, the city of Jacobabad — frequently one of the hottest places on Earth — recorded temperatures till 48°C for at least 20 days so far in 2025. The government has issued public health advisories urging people to stay indoors during peak hours.

United States, Mexico scorch

An intense heat dome is developing over the Western US and northern Mexico, bringing searing temperatures and exacerbating existing risks.

Death Valley has already exhibited severe early-season heat, with fire hazards caused by overheating brakes and recorded 100 °F in March—signaling a worrying trend in record-setting average temperatures.

A major heatwave is forecast to raise daytime highs to over 43 °C across inland California, Arizona, and Nevada, stretching through mid-week.

As of mid‑May, Mexico's National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported a sweeping heatwave across numerous states, with daytime highs exceeding 45 °C in Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosi, Michoacan, Guerrero, and beyond. The capital, Mexico City, experienced highs around 30–35 °C during this period.

Climate crisis driving severity

Experts say the frequency and intensity of heatwaves are increasing due to climate crisis. According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, June 2025 was the hottest June ever recorded globally, marking the 13th consecutive month of record-breaking global temperatures.

Government responses and warnings

Governments across affected regions have issued public advisories, opened cooling centres, and, in some areas, restricted outdoor work. The World Health Organization has warned that vulnerable groups — including the elderly, children, and outdoor workers — are especially at risk.

As the heatwave shows little sign of letting up, meteorologists warn of continued extreme temperatures in coming weeks across parts of Europe, Asia, and North America.