Spain, Palestine open new chapter with first official talks, agreements
Both countries have signed four different deals aiming to boost cooperation in labour, education, youth and agriculture.
November 21, 2024

The Spanish and Palestinian prime ministers have signed four agreements at an intergovernmental meeting in Madrid, the first since Spain officially recognised the state of Palestine in May.

The gathering, held at Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's official residence, is a "symbol of Spain's commitment to the present and future of Palestine", the Spanish government said in a statement on Thursday.

The aim is to "help promote Palestine's statehood at the international level" and encourage other nations to follow the example of Spain, Ireland, Norway and Slovenia, the statement added.

All four officially recognised the state of Palestine earlier this year.

The agreements signed by Sanchez and Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa aim to boost cooperation in labour, education, youth and agriculture.

"Following today's meeting, Spain has committed to providing Palestine with at least 75 million euros ($79 million) over the next two years," the government said.

It did not provide details as to how the aid would be distributed.

'On an equal footing'

Sanchez wrote on X after the meeting that the encounter had been held "on an equal footing, to promote the prosperity and development of our societies".

Mustafa said in a statement he trusted the meeting would "serve as a catalyst for further cooperation between our nations, strengthening the bonds of friendship and solidarity that we cherish".

Sanchez is one of the most outspoken critics among European Union leaders of Israel's war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Israel's military offensive on Gaza since then has killed more than 44,000 people in the besieged Palestinian territory, mainly civilians, according to health officials.

The United Nations considers the Health Ministry figures to be reliable.

"Spain will continue to work to find a political solution to the conflict," Sanchez added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
