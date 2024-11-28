TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye hosts Libyan military joint commission, promotes peace, stability
Military Commission delegation is invited by Türkiye to discuss additional steps that can be taken for the peace, stability, and security of the North African country.
Türkiye hosts Libyan military joint commission, promotes peace, stability
 ‘Our ultimate goal is a united Libya acting together with all its institutions,’ says ministry statement. /Photo: Turkish Defence Ministry / Others
November 28, 2024

A military delegation from Libya has been hosted at the Turkish National Defence Ministry in the capital Ankara.

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission delegation was invited by Türkiye to discuss additional steps that can be taken for the peace, stability, and security of the North African country, said a ministry statement on Thursday.

It praised the work done by the commission on confidence-building measures and contributing to the stability of Libya, saying that ideas were exchanged on the development of joint activities between east and west.

“At this stage, we confirmed that we will continue to provide all kinds of support and contribution to the development of joint activities,” the ministry said.

RelatedTürkiye ready for further cooperation in energy with Libya beyond oil, gas

Commitment to continued support, collaboration

“Our ultimate goal is a united Libya acting together with all its institutions. On this occasion, the satisfaction of hosting the 5+5 Joint Military Commission in Türkiye was confirmed by our Libyan counterparts.

In this context, we are determined to continue our support and cooperation with all segments in Libya on the basis of a united Libya.”

After the meeting, the 5+5 Joint Military Commission was also received by Defence Minister Yasar Guler, with Chief of General Staff Metin Gurak also present.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us