The city centre of southern Daraa province, on Syria's border with Jordan, has fallen under the control of opposition groups fighting the forces of Bashar al Assad regime, according to Anadolu Agency.

Armed opposition groups advanced by seizing numerous settlements and military points in the rural areas and after violent clashes they also seized the city centre from regime forces, AA said early on Saturday.

The liberation of Daraa's city centre marks a significant shift in the ongoing conflict, as Assad regime struggle to maintain control over key territories in the country.

In the last few hours, soldiers from the Syrian regime's 8th Division in Daraa joined opposition groups in Sweida and Quneitra provinces to establish the "Southern Operations Room."

The alliance issued a statement emphasising unity, pledging to secure the southern borders, and restore stability. It urged international actors to respect Syrians' decisions for freedom and state-building while calling on regime forces to defect.

Calls grow for Assad to flee

Syrian opposition forces are now rapidly advancing toward Homs after capturing two major cities in a swift offensive that has thrown the future of Assad's regime into uncertainty, with some Arab officials now calling for his departure from the country.

It was in Daraa where a crackdown by regime forces in 2011 ignited protests, leading to more than a decade of war and destruction.

Daraa was under the opposition control between 2012 and 2018.

Iran-backed groups and the Assad regime, which regained strength with Russia's military intervention, launched a ground offensive in the region in June 2018. The next month, regime forces declared they captured the entire province.

Lightening opposition victories

Clashes between Syrian regime forces and opposition groups first erupted on November 27 in the western countryside of Aleppo.

By November 30, the opposition forces had taken control of most of Aleppo's city centre and established dominance across Idlib province.

On December 1, the Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom against the PKK/YPG terror group in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terrorist elements.

On December 5, anti-regime forces captured the city of Hama and are advancing towards Homs.