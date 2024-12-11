Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed the Somalian president and Ethiopian premier for reaching "historic reconciliation with great dedication" during Ankara-mediated peace talks expected to end their row over the breakaway Somaliland region.

Speaking in a joint press conference in Ankara late on Thursday, Erdogan thanked Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and announced that both sides have agreed on a joint declaration to resolve their dispute.

"We have taken the first step toward a new beginning based on peace, cooperation between Somalia, Ethiopia," Erdogan said.

Ankara's fundamental expectation is to establish peace and stability "in this distinguished corner" of Africa between Somalia and Ethiopia, he added.

Türkiye believes the agreed-upon joint statement by Somalia and Ethiopia will establish a solid foundation for cooperation and prosperity based on mutual respect, he said.

Somali President Mohamud hailed Türkiye's efforts in resolving the perennial territorial and political conflict between Somalia and Ethiopia, and added his country has always been and will always remain "a true friend of Ethiopia."

Ethiopian PM Ahmed also lauded Türkiye's efforts and called Ankara-brokered peace talks a "family dialogue" that delivered a "win-win" outcome for both his country and neighbouring Somalia.

According to the Ankara Declaration, both sides decided to begin technical negotiations, with Türkiye's facilitation, by the end of February 2025 and conclude them in four months.

Both sides also affirmed respect for Somalia's territorial integrity while recognising potential benefits Ethiopia may gain from secure access to sea.

Related Ethiopia signs deal with breakaway Somaliland to secure access to Red Sea

Ethiopia-Somalia tensions

Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened after Ethiopia's deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on January 1 to use its Red Sea port of Berbera.

Türkiye has been working to end tensions between the two countries.

Ethiopia lost its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s after the Eritrean War of Independence, which lasted from 1961 to 1991.

In 1991, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, leading to the establishment of two separate nations. The separation resulted in Ethiopia losing direct access to the Red Sea and key ports.

Ethiopia has since been landlocked, affecting its ability to conduct efficient maritime trade.