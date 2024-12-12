US President-elect Donald Trump has rung the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange after being recognised for the second time by Time magazine as its Person of the Year.

Thursday's honours for the businessman-turned-politician are a measure of Trump's remarkable comeback from an ostracised former president who refused to accept his election loss four years ago to a president-elect who won the White House decisively in November.

Before he rang the opening bell at 9:30 am (local time), a first for him, Trump spoke at the exchange and called it "a tremendous honour."

"Time Magazine, getting this honour for the second time, I think I like it better this time actually," he said.

He talked up some of the people he has named to his incoming administration, including Treasury pick Secretary Scott Bessent, and some of his announced policies, including a promise this week that the federal government will issue expedited permits, including environmental approvals, for projects and construction worth more than $1 billion.

"I think we're going to have a tremendous run. We have to straighten out some problems, some big problems in the world," he said.

Sam Jacobs, Time's editor-in-chief, announced on NBC's "Today" show that Trump was Time's 2024 Person of the Year. Jacobs said Trump was someone who "for better or for worse, had the most influence on the news in 2024."

"This is someone who made a historic comeback, who reshaped the American presidency and who's reordering American politics," Jacobs said. "It’s hard to argue with the fact that the person who's moving into the Oval Office is the most influential person in the news."

He added that "there's always a hot debate" at the magazine over the honour, "although I have to admit that this year was an easier decision than years past."

Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election, adorns the magazine's title cover sporting his distinctive red tie and striking a pensive pose.

"For marshalling a comeback of historic proportions, for driving a once-in-a-generation political realignment, for reshaping the American presidency and altering America's role in the world, Donald Trump is Time's 2024 - Person of the Year," the magazine said in a statement.

"We are witnessing a resurgence of populism, a widening mistrust in the institutions that defined the last century, and an eroding faith that liberal values will lead to better lives for most people. Trump is both agent and beneficiary of it all," the magazine added.

On Gaza, Netanyahu, pardons

In an interview with the magazine published on Thursday, Trump spoke about his final campaign blitz and election win.

"I called it '72 Days of Fury,'" Trump said. "We hit the nerve of the country. The country was angry."

Trump was on Wall Street to mark the ceremonial start of the day's trading. The Time magazine cover featuring him was projected onto a wall at the stock exchange, flanked by American flags.

Trump took the stage at the exchange surrounded by family members and members of his incoming administration while his favoured walk-on song, "God Bless the USA," played.

Trump was also Time's Person of the Year in 2016 when he was first elected to the White House. He was listed as a finalist for this year's award alongside notables including Vice President Kamala Harris, X owner Elon Musk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Kate, the Princess of Wales.

The NYSE regularly invites celebrities and business leaders to participate in the 9:30 am ceremonial opening trading. Thursday will be Trump's first time doing the honours, which have become a marker of culture and politics.

Last year, Time CEO Jessica Sibley rang the NYSE opening bell to unveil the magazine's 2023 Person of the Year: Taylor Swift.

In his latest interview published on Thursday, Trump reiterated that he's going to pardon most of those convicted in the riot at the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021.

Trump said he would not ask members of his administration to sign a loyalty pledge. "I think I will be able to, for the most part, determine who’s loyal," he said. But he said he will fire anyone who doesn't follow his policies.

On Israel's genocide in besieged Gaza, Trump said he wants to end the war and that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu knows it. When Trump was asked whether he trusted Netanyahu, he told Time, "I don't trust anybody."