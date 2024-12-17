WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia moves to drop Afghanistan's Taliban from 'terror' list
Moscow has courted relations with the Taliban since they seized power in Afghanistan after the United States' chaotic withdrawal from the country in 2021.
Russia moves to drop Afghanistan's Taliban from 'terror' list
Officials have been pushing to remove the group from Moscow's official list of outlawed "terrorist" groups.  / Photo: AFP
December 17, 2024

Russia's parliament has approved a bill that could pave the way for Moscow to lift its designation of Afghanistan's Taliban as a banned "terrorist" organisation.

The State Duma passed a bill outlining a mechanism for groups to be legally removed from the list - putting the necessary legal framework in place for an expected future decision.

The bill now passes to the upper-house Federation Council and then to President Vladimir Putin to sign into law.

In a visit to Kabul last month, top Russian security officials told their Afghan counterparts that Moscow would soon remove the Taliban from the list of banned organisations.

Under the proposed system, Russia's Prosecutor General would file a request with a Russian court outlining that a group has "ceased" its activities "in support of terrorism". A judge could then rule to remove the designation.

RelatedThree years since Kabul fell: Is it time to recognise the Taliban?

Expected move

The expected move would not amount to a formal recognition of the Taliban government and what it calls the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" - a step no country has yet taken.

Putin called the Taliban "allies in the fight against terrorism" earlier this year, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called for the West to remove sanctions on Afghanistan and take "responsibility" for reconstruction efforts in the country.

Afghanistan's neighbours in Central Asia are also pledging better relations with the Taliban. Kazakhstan removed the Taliban from its own list of banned "terrorist" groups at the end of 2023.

The move could boost diplomacy between Moscow and Afghanistan, with both countries facing isolation in the West.

After seizing power in 2021, the Taliban imposed their own interpretation of Islamic law. This effectively banned women from public life.

RelatedNew Great Game: Why Central Asian countries are pivoting towards Taliban
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us