BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
China outlines 'moderately loose' monetary policy to boost growth
People's Bank of China has announced plans to implement a "moderately loose" monetary policy, including potential interest rate cuts and reserve requirement ratio adjustments, to support economic recovery and boost domestic demand.
China outlines 'moderately loose' monetary policy to boost growth
A man with an umbrella passes by China's central bank, or the People's Bank of China, in Beijing, Thursday, July 25, 2024. / Photo: AP
January 5, 2025

China's central bank has outlined a "moderately loose" monetary plan aimed at boosting domestic demand to spur growth, days after President Xi Jinping called for more proactive macroeconomic policies.

Beijing last year struggled to lift the economy out of a slump fuelled by a property market crisis, weak consumption and soaring government debt.

Officials have unveiled measures aimed at bolstering growth, including cutting interest rates and easing homebuying restrictions, but economists have warned more direct stimulus may still be needed.

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) said in a statement it will "implement a moderately loose monetary policy...to create a good monetary and financial environment for promoting sustained economic recovery".

The statement released Saturday reiterated plans to cut interest rates and the reserve requirement ratio which dictates how much banks must hold in their coffers, rather than lending or investing.

It said the changes would be made "at an appropriate time" depending on conditions at home and abroad.

RelatedChina's central bank maintains MLF rate amid economic challenges

Preventing financial risks

The PBoC emphasised the need to weed out corruption — signalling the continuation of a long-running crackdown in China's finance industry.

It also said it would continue to help local governments resolve debt burdens with "financial support".

The measures are to "prevent and resolve financial risks in key areas, further deepen financial reform and high-level opening up, focus on expanding domestic demand, stabilising expectations, and stimulating vitality," the statement said.

The bank's announcement came after officials convened for a two-day conference in the capital.

Beijing was aiming for growth of around five percent in 2024, a goal Xi has expressed confidence in achieving but which many economists believe will be narrowly missed.

The International Monetary Fund expects China's economy to have grown by 4.8 percent in 2024 and to grow 4.5 percent in 2025.

RelatedUS Fed cuts key rate, remains cautious over economic outlook next year
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us