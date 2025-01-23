CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 21 as rescuers dig for survivors
National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said flooding triggered a landslide that buried two houses and a cafe in the Petungkriyono resort area.
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 21 as rescuers dig for survivors
Indonesian rescuers members and police officers stand near a damaged car at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains in Pekalongan. / Photo: Reuters
January 23, 2025

The death toll from a landslide on Indonesia's main island of Java rose to 21 with five people still missing on Thursday, officials said, as rescuers raced against time and bad weather to find survivors.

Intense rainfall on Monday in a mountainous area near Pekalongan city in Central Java province sparked the landslide, collapsing bridges and burying cars and houses.

"Per this morning, we have found 21 victims who died, and there are five more who are still being searched," Budiono, head of the search and rescue agency from nearby city Semarang, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP.

Heavy equipment has been deployed to the worst-hit Kasimpar village to search through the remains of the house of a local official as well as a cafe where more victims are thought to have been buried as they sought shelter from the rain.

"We are focusing on those two spots and the nearby river. Victims might have been carried to the river because of the current," said Budiono.

At least 13 people were also injured in the landslide, according to search and rescue agency Basarnas.

The rescuers have started to clean the thick mud and debris from the roads, Budiono said.

Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season, typically between November and April, but some disasters caused by adverse weather have taken place outside that season in recent years.

Climate change has also increased the intensity of storms, leading to heavier rains, flash floods and stronger gusts.

In May, at least 67 people died after heavy rains caused flash floods in West Sumatra, pushing a mixture of ash, sand, and pebbles from the eruption of Mount Marapi into residential areas.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us