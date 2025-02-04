Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Syria's transitional government AhmedAl Sharaa have met in Ankara, marking a historic step toward deepening bilateral relations and fostering regional stability.

During their discussions on Tuesday, both leaders emphasised security cooperation, economic recovery, and the reconstruction of war-torn Syria, highlighting a new phase of engagement between the two nations.

President Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s long-standing support for Syria, stating, "Just as we did not leave our Syrian brothers and sisters alone in their most desperate and difficult days, we will continue to provide them with the required support in the new period."

He underscored Türkiye’s commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity, saying, "The basis of our policy towards our neighbor Syria has long been preserving this country's territorial integrity and unity." Erdogan added that both nations agreed to take joint steps to ensure security and economic stability in Syria.

The Turkish leader also reiterated Ankara’s readiness to assist Syria in counterterrorism efforts, stressing, "We are ready to provide the required support to Syria in the fight against all kinds of terrorism, whether it be Daesh or the PKK/YPG."

Economic and humanitarian cooperation

On the economic front, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s willingness to contribute to Syria’s post-war reconstruction.

"We are ready to support the reconstruction of Syria's devastated cities. As Syria's economic development accelerates, voluntary returns will also gain momentum," said Erdogan.

President Al Sharaa welcomed the prospect of closer cooperation with Türkiye in key sectors, expressing gratitude for Ankara’s continued support.

"The Syrian people will never forget the noble stance of Turkish institutions, the Turkish state, and the Turkish people," he said.

He outlined Syria’s aspirations for stronger cultural, economic, and trade relations with Türkiye, stating, "We really would like to cooperate in cultural, economic, and commercial fields so that we can realise our strategic target."

Al Sharaa also emphasised security collaboration as a major priority, stating, "One of our strategic targets will be for security cooperation."

He added that Syria aims to enhance trade exchanges and investment partnerships, particularly in infrastructure reconstruction.

Call for international pressure on Israel

In a joint appeal for regional stability, Al Sharaa urged the international community to increase pressure on Israel to revert to its pre-1967 borders, aligning with Syria’s longstanding stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A wew Chapter in Türkiye-Syria relations

Erdogan described Alsharaa’s visit as a turning point in Türkiye-Syria relations.

"I consider this historic visit the beginning of a period of permanent friendship and cooperation between our countries," Erdogan said.

Both leaders expressed optimism about their nations acting in solidarity to create a terror-free and stable region. Erdogan concluded, "By acting in solidarity, I believe we will completely establish an atmosphere of peace and security without terrorism in our shared geography."

The meeting signals a new phase of diplomatic engagement between Türkiye and Syria, with a focus on rebuilding Syria, strengthening economic ties, and addressing regional security challenges together.