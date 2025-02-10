Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly opposed any attempt to displace Palestinians from their land, saying, "no one has the power to force a second Nakba on the Palestinian people, and no one ever will, by the will of God."

In a post on X, Erdogan criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that instead of seeking relocation options for people of Gaza, he should "look for ways to cover the $100 billion damage he has caused" with the war.

Erdogan dismissed proposals to forcibly remove Palestinians from their homeland, saying: "Such offers are not even worth considering."

He also said that Israel should not be allowed to continue its policies unchecked, warning that "Israel cannot be permitted to carry on as if nothing happened after causing so much destruction, pain, and massacres."

The Turkish leader called for Israel to be held accountable for the devastation in Gaza, urging compensation and the return of Palestinian homes, land, and businesses "seized by the Israeli state and bandit settlers."

"First, Israel must pay for the destruction it has caused, and this should be used to start the reconstruction process in Gaza," Erdogan said.

He reiterated Türkiye’s support for a two-state solution, stressing the importance of establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"Beyond rebuilding Gaza, we must intensify our efforts to establish a sovereign Palestinian state with territorial integrity," he added.

Erdogan concluded by saying that ensuring justice for Palestinians is both a "moral duty and a debt of conscience."

Turkish president arrives in Malaysia for official visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised his country's warm ties with Malaysia during a visit to the Southeast Asian nation as the first leg of a regional tour.

"May our solidarity and affection remain strong," Erdogan said on Monday at a ceremony at the Putrajaya International Convention Center, where he received an honourary doctorate.

Expressing his pleasure at being in Malaysia again after five years, he emphasised the friendship and brotherhood between Türkiye and Malaysia despite their geographical distance. He noted that the bilateral partnership was elevated to a comprehensive strategic level in 2022.

Highlighting the significance of education and academic cooperation, Erdogan stated: "Today, we proudly see more Türkiye and Malaysia graduates contributing to our nations."

He expressed gratitude for the honourary doctorate, considering it "a reflection of Malaysia’s appreciation for Türkiye and its people," and extended his heartfelt thanks to Malaya University and Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak, who he also met during his visit.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan was welcomed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Wan Azizah Ismail, Türkiye's Ambassador to Kuala Lumpur Emir Salim Yuksel, Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin, embassy staff, and other officials.

Accompanying the Turkish president were first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and National Defence Minister Yasar Guler.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumakli, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Chairperson of the Council of Elders of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) Binali Yildirim, and Presidential Advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic are also accompanying Erdogan.

Türkiye strong, 'more than ever before': Malaysian premier

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also spoke at the ceremony in the city of Putrajaya, emphasising Türkiye’s transformation into a geopolitical power.

"Türkiye, more than ever before, is strong. The reason is what you have done, your efforts. You are a leader whose influence transcends borders," he said, praising Erdogan's leadership.

Anwar also praised Türkiye’s technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence and space technology.

"Türkiye has significantly enhanced its national consciousness and honour. It has become a geopolitical force," he added.

Referring to Erdogan’s personal political journey, Anwar said: "His story is one of great resilience — from imprisonment to the head of state."

"It is not just a survival story but one of pride, determination, and perseverance," he said.

During his visit, Erdogan will also address public officials and university students as part of the "Türkiye-Malaysia Strategic Cooperation in the New Century" meeting.

He is expected to hold high-level talks with Prime Minister Anwar to boost bilateral ties across all sectors, as well as discuss situation in Palestinian besieged enclave of Gaza. He will also visit Indonesia and Pakistan as part of his regional tour.