TÜRKİYE
Türkiye urges new Syrian government to assume control of Daesh camps
Türkiye's UN envoy stresses that terrorist organisations in northeast Syria use Deash camps and prisons for propaganda to justify their existence.
"Putting an end to the existence of these terrorist groups is a prerequisite for a peaceful, independent, and politically unified Syria," Yildiz stressed. / Photo: AA
February 12, 2025

Türkiye's United Nations envoy has urged the new administration in Syria to take control of camps for displaced persons and detained Daesh terrorists.

"There is no place for either Daesh or PKK/YPG/SDF in the future of Syria," Ahmet Yildiz told the Security Council on Wednesday, adding that Türkiye appreciates the new administration's determination to fight against terrorism.

"Terrorist organisations in northeast Syria use Deash camps and prisons for propaganda to justify their existence," he said, stressing that it is time to transfer the security of these camps and prisons to the new administration.

He expressed Türkiye's readiness to support Syria in taking control of the camps and prisons and urged the international community to assist in the repatriation of Daesh prisoners.

"Putting an end to the existence of these terrorist groups is a prerequisite for a peaceful, independent, and politically unified Syria," Yildiz stressed.

He further emphasised that foreign elements in the terror groups should be removed from Syria, and "the rest of YPG/PKK elements should lay down all their arms."

Calling for an end to the foreign exploitation of Syria's natural resources, particularly its oil and gas, Yildiz said: "These resources should be returned to their rightful owners, the Syrian people, to be utilised in building a prosperous Syria."

The PKK, which has waged a 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, is classified as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

Since the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in December in Syria, the PKK/YPG has attempted to exploit regional instability to create a “terror corridor” along the border with Türkiye.

SOURCE:AA
