WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 8,500 people killed since January in eastern DRC violence
DRC Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba says that over 5,700 have also been wounded.
Over 8,500 people killed since January in eastern DRC violence
Kamba said the government also condemned forced conscription of young people into rebel activities, noting that "four trucks have so far picked up young people to force them to join our enemies."/ Photo: Reuters Archive
February 28, 2025

The number of people killed in Goma and its surroundings in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has exceeded 8,500 since January, when M23 rebels intensified fighting with government forces and captured the city, authorities said.

Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba said on Thursday more than 5,700 wounded have been recorded.

"We have already buried more than 8,500 people in the city of Goma. We still have about 30 bodies in our morgues," Kamba told reporters at a press briefing on the latest assessment of the humanitarian crisis in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

"In the last two days alone, we retrieved 23 bodies of people killed between February 23 and 25."

Kamba said the government also condemned forced conscription of young people into rebel activities, noting that "four trucks have so far picked up young people to force them to join our enemies."

1,500 more deaths

Earlier in the week, the prime minister said at least 7,000 people have been killed since January, amounting to at least a 1,500 increase in the death toll.

On January 27, M23 rebels backed by Rwanda, claimed the takeover of Goma, while the government based in Kinshasa claimed that Rwandan forces were present in the city.

On Thursday, two bombs exploded at an M23 rebel rally in Bukavu, another city captured by the armed group in the eastern DRC, killing at least 11 people and injuring 65.

The M23 says it is defending the interests of minority Congolese Tutsis, who say they are discriminated against for their ethnic links to Rwanda’s Tutsi community.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us