It looks like a dog. Walks like a dog. Is it a dog? Well, it’s actually a symbol of Turkish ingenuity and military innovation.

Meet Koz, the world’s first robotic dog capable of launching guided missiles, developed by Türkiye’s leading defence manufacturer Roketsan .

The debut of Koz at the recently-concluded International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul has been hailed as a transformative moment in the evolution of unmanned ground combat systems, with the potential to change the very paradigm of modern warfare.

Retired Rear Admiral Cihat Yayci, now an associate professor at the Topkapi University in Istanbul, describes Koz as a “game-changer” for modern combat operations.

“What makes Koz revolutionary is not just its technology, but its impact on human life,” Yayci tells TRT World.

“Robots are meant to replace humans in dangerous tasks. With Koz, we can clear caves, buildings, and sniper-infested urban zones without risking a single soldier’s life. This is not just a tactical innovation—it’s a humanitarian one.”

Murat Ikinci, CEO of Roketsan, describes Koz as “not just a robot” but a “revolution”.

“Koz can access hazardous areas where we would never risk sending a soldier. It detects threats and executes precision strikes, allowing our armed forces to complete critical missions without endangering human life,” he tells TRT World.

Inside Koz: Power and versatility

Engineered entirely in Türkiye, Koz is designed for high-risk missions, combining advanced mobility, autonomous navigation, and precision strike capabilities in a compact dog platform.

It carries four guided missiles, operates in both autonomous and remote-controlled modes, and is built to enter dangerous zones ahead of soldiers, scout threats, and neutralise them with pinpoint accuracy—all while keeping personnel safely out of harm’s way.

Ikinci emphasises that Koz is more than an experimental concept. Integrated with multi-platform missile capabilities, particularly the METE laser-guided mini missile system, it is already combat-proven, serially produced, and available for deployment.

“With Koz, Türkiye is not only advancing unmanned technologies but setting new global standards for integrating guided missiles into autonomous ground systems,” he adds.

Emel Mahmutyazicioglu, the director of Roketsan’s Innovative Systems, details the system’s technical breakthroughs.