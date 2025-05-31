US President Donald Trump has announced that his administration would double tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, raising them from 25 percent to 50 percent, in what he described as a major step to protect domestic industries.

"Today, I have a major announcement," Trump told workers on Friday during a rally at a US Steel plant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"We're going to be imposing a 25 percent increase. We're going to bring it from 25 percent to 50 percent... which will even further secure the steel industry in the United States. Nobody's going to get around that."

He said the hike would close loopholes foreign competitors have used to circumvent previous tariffs.

"At 25 percent, they can sort of get over that fence. At 50 percent, they can no longer get over the fence," Trump added.

In a post on Truth Social shortly after the speech, Trump confirmed that the new 50 percent rate would also apply to aluminium imports, and would take effect from Wednesday, 4 June.

The move is the latest in a series of aggressive trade policies introduced by Trump during his return to the White House. He has imposed broad tariffs affecting both allies and adversaries, aiming to fulfil his longstanding pledge to rebuild American manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign goods.

Praise for Nippon steel deal

Speaking at the Irvin Plant in Mon Valley Works, Trump also touted a proposed partnership between US Steel and Japan’s Nippon Steel — calling it a "blockbuster agreement" — though he offered few new details about a deal that has drawn bipartisan political opposition.

"We're here today to celebrate a blockbuster agreement that will ensure this storied American company stays an American company," he said.

He assured workers that "US Steel will continue to be controlled by the USA", promising no job losses or outsourcing as part of the arrangement.

As part of the plan, Trump said Nippon Steel would invest $2.2 billion to expand steel production at the Mon Valley Works facility and an additional $7 billion to modernise plants, expand ore mining, and build new sites in Indiana, Minnesota, Alabama and Arkansas.

Critics, however, remain cautious. The United Steelworkers union (USW), which represents thousands of employees at US Steel, said it had not been consulted.

"We cannot speculate about the meaning of the 'planned partnership'," said USW International President David McCall.

"Whatever the deal structure, our primary concern remains with the impact that this merger of US Steel into a foreign competitor will have on national security, our members and the communities where we live and work."

He added: "The devil is always in the details."

Since returning to office in January, Trump has pursued an aggressive tariff policy, imposing sweeping duties on imports from both allies and adversaries as part of his pledge to protect American industry.

However, these moves have fuelled volatility in global trade and financial markets, while straining diplomatic ties.

Most notably, the tariff escalations have further soured relations between Washington and Beijing, reviving trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.