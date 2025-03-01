The latest round of talks on the second phase of the ceasefire in Gaza has made no progress so far, and it was unclear whether the talks would resume on Saturday, a senior Hamas official said.

The first phase of the ceasefire, which paused 15 months of Israel's war in Gaza, saw the release of 33 Israeli hostages, including eight bodies, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Phase one expires on Saturday, but under the terms of the deal, fighting is not to resume while negotiations are underway on the second phase, which could end the Israeli war in Gaza and see the remaining living hostages returned home.

Officials from Israel, Qatar, Egypt and the United States have been involved in negotiations on the second phase in Cairo, with the goal of bringing an end to the war with the return of all remaining living hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Hamas did not attend the talks, but its position has been represented through Egyptian and Qatari mediators. Basem Naim, a member of Hamas's political bureau, said there had been "no progress" on finding a solution before Israeli negotiators returned home on Friday.

It was unclear whether those mediators were going to return to Cairo to resume talks on Saturday as has been expected, and Naim said he had "no idea" when negotiations might start again.

The two sides agreed to the three-phase ceasefire deal in January.

On Friday, Hamas said that it "reaffirms its full commitment to implementing all terms of the agreement in all its stages and details" and called on the international community to pressure Israel to "immediately proceed to the second phase without any delay or evasion".

Hamas has rejected an Israeli proposal to extend the ceasefire's first phase by 42 days, saying it goes against the truce agreement, according to a member of the group who requested anonymity to discuss the closed-door negotiations.

The Israeli proposal calls for extending the ceasefire through the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which started on Saturday, in return for an additional hostage exchange, the Hamas member said.