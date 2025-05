Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken over the phone with his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, and discussed the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestine as well as regional and global issues.

“Drawing attention to the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to the re-escalation in Israel’s attacks, President Erdogan stressed that Palestinians can overcome this process only by acting in unity,” a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on Saturday.

Türkiye will continue its efforts to ensure that Palestine’s voice is heard on every platform, Erdogan said.

The Turkish president wished that the Palestinian people achieve peace and tranquility soon and extended his Eid al-Fitr greetings to Abbas.

Erdogan also spoke over the phone with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, including Israel’s attacks in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

Noting that Eid al-Fitr is being met with a heavy heart due to Israel’s attacks and oppressions in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, President Erdogan stressed that Türkiye will continue to do its utmost to stop the bloodshed and sufferings and help the innocents.

Erdogan also extended Eid greetings to the Qatari emir.