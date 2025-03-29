A ceremony to announce the new Syrian government began with President Ahmad Alsharaa vowing the government would seek to rebuild state institutions based on accountability and transparency.

"We are witnessing the birth of a new phase in our national journey, and the formation of a new government today is a declaration of our shared will to build a new state," Alsharaa said at a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Damascus on Saturday.

"This government will seek to open new horizons in education and health care, and we will not allow corruption to infiltrate our institutions."

The government "will rebuild state institutions on the basis of accountability and transparency," he added.

The new government is composed of 22 ministers, including a woman.

Ministers and roles

The government lineup includes Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra; Interior Minister Anas Khattab; Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani; Justice Minister Mazhar Al-Wais; Higher Education Minister Marwan al-Halabi; Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Kabawat and Minister of Religious Endowments (Awqaf) Mohammad Abu al-Khair Shukri.

It also includes Hamzah Mustafa as information minister, Yarob Badr as head of transportation, and Mohammad Eskaf to lead administrative development. Mazen al-Salhani was appointed tourism minister, while Mohammad Sameh Hamad will serve as youth and sports minister.

Mohammad Saleh takes on the role of minister of culture and Mustafa Abdul Razzaq has been named minister of public works and housing.

The Education Ministry will be led by Mohammad Abdul Rahman Turko and Amjad Badr has been appointed minister of agriculture.

Abdul Salam Haykal assumes the post of communications and information technology minister and Raed al-Saleh was named minister of emergency and disaster management.

Also included in the Cabinet are Mohammad Anjarrani as minister of local administration, Musab Nazzal al-Ali as health minister, and Nidal Al-Shaar as economy minister. Mohammad Yusr Barnieh has been appointed minister of finance, while Mohammad al-Bashir will serve as energy minister.

The ministers delivered remarks that were followed by the taking of the oath of office before Alsharaa, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

An interim government headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Bashir was appointed for a three-month period after the Bashar Assad regime was ousted by opposition forces, led by Alsharaa, in December. Alsharaa was declared president for a transitional period in late January.