The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released a video clip of an Israeli captive in besieged Gaza who stressed that no one can extract the hostages from the blockaded enclave by force.

The captive, who identified himself as prisoner No. 22, warned on Saturday that the Israeli bombardment could kill the captives and appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to work for his release.

Responding to Netanyahu's claims that videos broadcast by Hamas fall under psychological warfare, the captive cried and shouted: "I want to inform you, Israeli prime minister, I am the one who asked to record the video. Hamas didn't ask me to. This is not psychological warfare."

"The real psychological warfare is me waking up without seeing my son and wife. This makes my health not well."

"Do you understand: I want to get out of here," he said in a direct appeal to Netanyahu.

"I have been working for 15 years under the workers committee, and I did not ask them for anything," he said.

Then, addressing the committee directly, he said: "You defend your respected workers. Don't you know how to defend me?"

'No one can get us out by force'

He added with frustration: "Get me out of here. You've made a deal and got out the female recruits. You got out the elderly prisoners. You got everyone! What about us?"

He asked angrily: "Why is my wife alone? Why can't my son say Baba?"

"There is no one that can get us out of here by force. This will only kill us, and this will be the end, and you do not comprehend that!"

Since the start of the Israeli carnage in besieged Gaza, the Israeli government have been sabotaging ceasefire efforts.

On March 18, Israel unilaterally ended the ceasefire in the blockaded enclave and resumed its genocidal war in the enclave, which reportedly killed over 50,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.