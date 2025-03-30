WORLD
1 min read
Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits near Tonga: USGS
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits near Tonga: USGS
A general view shows damaged buildings following volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tongatapu, Tonga, January 16, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media. / Photo: Reuters
March 30, 2025

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck 90 kilometres (56 miles) southeast of the village of Pangai in the Pacific island nation of Tonga, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

The disaster took place at 3.18 a.m. local time (1218 GMT), according to the USGS.

The quake, initially reported as 7.3, was later revised to 7.1 and occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 mi), making it a shallow earthquake capable of producing strong surface shaking.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The region lies along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plate boundaries frequently generate powerful earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Authorities in Tonga have not released an official statement yet, but local monitoring agencies are continuing to assess the impact of the quake.

TRT Global - Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar, Thailand

The 7.7-magnitude tremor, with its epicentre 16 km northwest of Myanmar's Sagaing at a depth of 10 km, was also felt in northern Thailand, Bangkok, and China's Yunnan province.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us